"Be yourself" — Love Island All Stars' Luca on Ekin opening up after Curtis' recoupling

Love Island All Stars season 2 released episode 17 on ITV2 on January 29, 2025. In this episode, Luca Bish offered an advice to Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu after Curtis Pritchard’s recoupling with Danielle Sellers. Luca highlighted that Ekin-Su seemed to be holding back, advising her to express herself more freely. He stated:

"I've known you for years I want you to be yourself."

His words set the tone for the conversation, which focused on Ekin-Su’s emotional response to Curtis’s decision and her internal conflict about how to approach the situation.

Luca's support for Ekin-Su: Navigating emotions after Curtis' recoupling on Love Island All Stars

The recoupling drama

Trending

Love Island All Stars episode 17 picked up after newcomers, Danielle Sellers and Sammy Root, arrived at the villa. Both were allowed to choose new partners, which resulted in the disruption of existing relationships.

Danielle coupled up with Curtis, who had previously been with Ekin-Su. This decision led to tension in the villa, as Ekin-Su was visibly upset by Curtis’s new coupling.

In response to the change, Ekin-Su initially kept her emotions in check but later expressed her frustration. She remarked that she felt like “going home." Curtis, on the other hand, stood firm in his stance, claiming he was a “big boy” and could handle any backlash.

Luca's support for Ekin-Su

As Ekin-Su struggled with her emotions inside the Love Island All Stars villa, Luca Bish took the opportunity to offer her some guidance. During a conversation between the two, Luca reassured her not to be upset and expressed his concern for her well-being.

He emphasized that Curtis’s behavior might be rooted in how Ekin-Su was communicating her feelings. According to Luca, Curtis felt that Ekin-Su was not fully expressing herself.

“In these arguments he feels like you're not being yourself,” Luca explained to Ekin-Su.

He encouraged her to be more open about her emotions and to be true to herself. Ekin-Su responded to Luca’s comments with confusion.

"This is really funny."

Meanwhile, Luca continued to put things in perspective, mentioning that the challenges between Ekin-Su and Curtis should not overshadow what they had. He emphasized that the duo's relationship had been positive up to that point, saying:

“What he's done up till now you two have been like honestly like it's been so nice to see it.”

Luca suggested that Curtis’s decision to recouple with Danielle should not be seen as the end of their connection on Love Island All Stars.

Moving forward

Ekin-Su’s emotional state seemed to shift during her conversation with Luca, as she expressed her desire to move forward and resolve the tension. Hoping to find a way to repair the relationship, she asked:

"Why can't we move forward to solve this?"

Luca responded by reassuring her that while the situation with Danielle and Curtis was challenging, it did not necessarily signal the end of what she and Curtis had. Luca further said:

"Danielle going to the Hideaway with him doesn't ruin that."

Watch Love Island All Stars every night at 9 PM GMT, except Saturday, on ITV2. It is also available to stream on ITVX.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback