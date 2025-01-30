Where to follow Love Island: All Stars' Ronnie Vint on Instagram? Age, job, and more explored

Ronnie Vint is a familiar face to fans of Love Island: All Stars, particularly following his appearance in the 2024 series of the popular dating show. The 28-year-old semi-professional footballer from South East London returned to the spotlight for the All Stars season, a spinoff that has garnered attention due to the return of previous contestants.

As Love Island: All Stars continues to be a cultural phenomenon, many fans have turned to social media to stay updated on the lives of their favorite contestants, and Ronnie is no exception.

For those interested in following Ronnie on Instagram, fans can find him under the handle @ronnievint which has amassed 216k followers.

Love Island: All Stars' Ronnie Vint: From footballer to Love Island contestant

Who is Ronnie Vint?

Trending

Ronnie Vint is 28 years old and hails from South East London. Before gaining attention on Love Island, he worked as a semi-professional footballer, playing as a defender for Ashford United. His athletic background has been a notable part of his persona, and he has showcased his passion for football on various social media platforms.

Vint participated in Love Island 2024, which aired as the 11th series of the show. During his time on the show, he became part of a love triangle involving Tiffany, eventually pairing up with Harriett. The couple left the villa together, though they parted ways a few months later, citing busy schedules as the reason behind their split.

After his time on Love Island, Ronnie returned for Love Island: All Stars in 2025, where he has already begun contributing to the drama and dynamics of the season.

Ronnie's Instagram presence

Ronnie Vint maintains an active Instagram presence with the handle @ronnievint, where he shares a mix of personal moments, career highlights, and updates about his participation in Love Island: All Stars. His posts often feature photos with fellow cast members and behind-the-scenes content from the villa.

One of his recent posts, from January 25, 2025, shows a mirror photo with fellow islanders Grace and Casey providing followers with a glimpse into his time on the villa. On January 14, 2025, Ronnie shared a promotional post for the Love Island: All Stars series, with the caption:

"NEW SERIES @loveisland ALL STARS starts tonight at 9pm itv2 @itvxofficial 💛🌴 Excited to see who our Ronnie gets coupled up with ?! #loveisland."

He also uses his Instagram to reflect on significant moments from the past, such as a post on January 1, 2025, looking back on 2024 with a series of photos and videos. In addition to personal updates, Ronnie often shares professional moments, like his experience playing at the London Stadium. On November 19, 2024, he posted photos from this event with the caption,

"Was a special moment this one, West Ham fan from day 1, to playing out there for such a good cause, what a dream ⚒️🤍."

Finally, Ronnie’s Instagram also captures personal celebrations, such as his birthday on July 18, 2024, when he posted photos with the caption,

"BIRTHDAY BOYYY!!! Turbo chapter incoming, thank you all, enjoy the ride! 🎈."

Catch all the drama on Love Island: All Stars on ITV2 and ITVX at 9 PM. Don’t miss the latest flirtations heating the Love Island All: Stars villa!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback