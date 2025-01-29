"It's treatable" — Love Island All Stars' Luca's mother talks about his skin condition

Luca Bish, a former contestant from Love Island season 8, who currently appears on Love Island All Stars season 2, has a skin condition known as pityriasis versicolor. Fans had observed white patches on his skin, which led his mother to clarify that the condition is treatable.

"It’s treatable with certain anti-dandruff shampoos depending on the severity," she said.

The condition can worsen with factors such as sun exposure, which is why it may become more noticeable during Luca's time in the Love Island All Stars villa. His mother further stated that the condition was not permanent and could be effectively managed with proper care.

Pityriasis versicolor, also known as tinea versicolor, is a fungal skin infection that causes discoloration of the skin, leading to lighter or darker patches. Luca Bish first shared his condition publicly in September 2023, posting an image where he joked about looking like the "102 Dalmatians."

The image showed areas of his skin with lighter and darker patches. The skin condition can worsen with heat, humidity, and sun exposure. His mother addressed the matter on social media by revealing that he had had this condition since his childhood.

“Luca has been prone to it since a child, a tan makes it more prominent...It’s not serious and quite common,” she said.

She also highlighted that pityriasis versicolor is not a permanent condition, noting that it can flare up. She said that with treatment it would clear up over the course of weeks.

How common is pityriasis versicolor?

Pityriasis versicolor is a common fungal infection. According to the Cleveland Clinic, it affects approximately 1% of people living in mild or moderate climates and up to 40% of individuals in tropical, humid areas. The condition is caused by a yeast that is naturally present on the skin. It can become problematic when the yeast grows uncontrollably, leading to skin discoloration.

For most people, the condition does not cause serious health issues, but it can be a cosmetic concern. As Luca's mother explained, he used to be conscious of the condition but has since become more open about it.

“[Luca] used to be quite conscious about it. I’m pleased he posted a picture of himself as it’s nothing to be ashamed of.. It can take a few weeks or months to clear,” she said.

Treatment options

Treatment for pityriasis versicolor comprises antifungal drugs, although over-the-counter options are available for mild symptoms. Antifungal creams or lotions, and selenium-based anti-dandruff shampoos can sometimes be applied externally over the diseased skin. Oral treatment in the form of tablets, however, is recommended for severe cases.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, antifungal treatments work by either killing the fungus or preventing its growth.

Luca's mother shared her advice on managing the condition, stating:

“Your GP will be able to prescribe what is needed...Sometimes, a course [of] tablets is needed, which is prescribed by your GP."

She also mentioned that Luca had been receiving treatment for the condition before his appearance on Love Island All Stars, suggesting that ongoing management is part of his routine.

