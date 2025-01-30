"You're really making me nervous" — Love Island All Stars' Elma on new bombshell Sammy

In the latest episode of Love Island All Stars, which aired on January 29, 2025, Elma Pazar made a statement that encapsulates the connection brewing between her and new bombshell Sammy Root. During an intimate conversation at the Hideaway Retreat, Elma expressed her nervousness, saying:

"You're really making me nervous," in response to Sammy’s flirtatious remarks.

Trending

This marks the beginning of what promises to be a pivotal development in the show, as Sammy’s return to the villa threatens to disrupt existing relationships.

New bombshell Sammy stirs the villa in Love Island All Stars

Sammy’s return to Love Island and his journey since

Sammy Root, who rose to prominence as the winner of Love Island series 10 alongside Jess Harding, is now back in the spotlight as part of the Love Island All Stars edition. His time in the villa with Jess was short-lived, as the couple broke up after leaving the show.

Reflecting on his previous experience, Sammy noted that while things went well initially, the romance didn’t last once they returned to the outside world. In an interview, he explained:

"It did work out for me the first time, but things changed when I left the Villa. Hopefully this time round, I’ll leave with a relationship that goes the distance."

He further elaborated on how he has changed since his first appearance, acknowledging his growth:

"Last time I was very much a boy and was immature at times in terms of not thinking about my actions beforehand...Now looking back, I feel like I’ve changed a lot and I’d like to think I’ve grown from a boy to a gentleman."

These statements were made during his interview in the lead-up to his participation in Love Island All Stars.

The Hideaway Retreat: Connection grows

As part of the Love Island All Stars' latest episode, Sammy and fellow bombshell Danielle Sellers were invited to the Hideaway Retreat, where they were joined by Elma and Curtis for a sleepover. The moment marked a new chapter for the contestants as the villa dynamics began to shift.

Sammy’s interactions with Elma quickly garnered attention, as their chemistry seemed undeniable. The conversation between them revealed a playful yet charged atmosphere, leading Elma to feel nervous.

Despite having never been romantically involved before, Sammy and Elma shared a history that fueled the energy in their conversation. Sammy admitted:

"We’ve got history but not as in like we’ve never... we never been together, but every time we see each other there’s always some mad energy between us."

Elma agreed with him, confirming the connection they seemed to share. As their conversation unfolded, Sammy expressed his affection for Elma, saying:

"Anyone that knows me knows that I like you...Anyone knows it I’ve spoke about you very highly," he said.

Elma responded skeptically, prompting Sammy to assert that he had spoken highly of her in the past. Elma, in turn, affirmed her feelings, stating that she also spoke highly of him.

"Yeah I’m so happy you can’t, you don’t understand how happy I am," she said.

Catch all the drama as Love Island All Stars continues on ITV2 and ITVX at 9 pm.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback