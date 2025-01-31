⁠"The drama we all needed"— Love Island: All Stars fans react to Danielle stealing Curtis

Love Island: All Stars season 2 aired its latest episode this week, and saw the show's latest firepit segment. The episode gave the new bombshells— Sammy and Danielle— the choice of who they wanted to pair up with. The male islander picked Elma, while Danielle picked Ekin-Su's partner, Curtis.

Before making her decision, Danielle thanked everyone for being as welcoming as they had been, and said it wasn't easy being a bombshell. She added that she was torn about her decision but needed to go with her "gut." She said she found herself gravitating towards certain people and picked Curtis.

Fans of the ITV reality show commented on Danielle's choice Curtis.

"Danielle stealing Curtis is the drama we all needed," one person wrote on X.

"I'm glad that Danielle picked Curtis. They have way more chemistry than him and Ekin. Ekin is controlling and throws a tantrum when she can't control someone," a fan commented.

"Danielle stealing Curtis makes a much better TV storyline than stealing Ron. And that’s what Love Island Allstars is, just soap opera stories for ratings," a tweet read.

Fans of Love Island: All Stars said Danielle's choice was "obvious."

"Very obvious Danielle was going to pick Curtis," a person wrote.

"Curtis & Danielle are a better Match. Ekin Su is all about Ekin Su. Just go home like you said. You won't be missed. Your just playing a game. So jealous and controlling, that's why your still single," a fan commented.

"Ekin knows what makes good Tv, the drama over nothing, the fake tears, weird behaviour. Now it’s backfired. Looks dont mean everything if you’re a physco. Team Curtis and Danielle," a tweet read.

Fans of Love Island: All Stars season 2 further said:

"Ekin is just so toxic...So well done Danielle for picking Curtis," a person wrote.

"I feel for Ekin but ngl I think Curtis and Danielle are much better suited, Curtis just done the same thing he done last time and “closed off” too early. Ekin deserves a manly man," a fan commented.

"No comment"— Ekin-Su chimes in on Danielle stealing Curtis in Love Island: All Stars season 2

In Love Island: All Stars season 2 episode 18, which aired on January 30, 2025, the cast gathered around the firepit for another recoupling ceremony. The choice was with the two new bombshells— Sammy and Danielle, both of whom entered the villa this week.

Upon their entry, they were asked to pick two islanders to take them to the hideaway, where Danielle bonded with Curtis, who was paired up with Ekin-Su. Danielle's entry caused conflict between Ekin-Su and Curtis, although the male islander tried to reassure her that he still wanted to be with her.

However, at the recoupling ceremony, Danielle had to make the choice and picked Curtis. Ahead of revealing who she wanted to pick, the islander praised the Love Island: All Stars season 2 cast for making her feel welcome. The bombshell said that while it was a difficult decision, she felt like she needed to follow her gut.

Danielle said she found herself "gravitating" towards certain people, and believed the person she was going to pick would be someone she would make things work with outside the villa as well.

She said the boy she wanted to steal was Curtis, and the other islands whispered about her choice. Grace said this is why Curtis needed to "shut" things down with Danielle. The bombshell apologized to Ekin-Su, while Elma noted it was Curtis's fault, not Danielle's.

"No comment," Ekin-Su said.

Fans of Love Island: All Stars season 2 commented on Danielle coupling up with Curtis online and praised her for following her heart.

Fans can watch episodes of Love Island: All Stars season 2 on ITVX.

