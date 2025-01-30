"Poor Ekin"— Love Island: All Stars fans react to Curtis and Danielle's connection

Love Island: All Stars season 2 saw two new bombshells enter the villa during the latest episode. The segment marked the beginning of Danielle and Sammy's journeys on the all stars spin-off, and they had to pick one islander each to spend time with at the hideaway retreat. While Sammy picked Elma, Danielle picked Curtis— who was paired up with Ekin-Su.

Danielle told Cutis she chose him because he was the type of person she would go for on the outside, and felt he was also looking for something serious. Fans of the reality show commented on the pair's growing connections and liked them together.

"Nah im already loving Curtis and Danielle together. Theres actual chemistry and no scripted conversations. They also match eachother so well lol. Does anyone else feel like this? Poor Ekin tho," one person wrote on X.

Trending

Expand Tweet

"Curtis Run for the hills Danielle a better match she seems much more mature and chilled," a fan commented.

"The way Curtis just grinned and giggled at Danielle?! OH HES FINISHED!" a tweet read.

Fans of Love Island: All Stars season 2 felt the pair was better suited than Curtis and Ekin-Su.

"Ekin is doing too much, she just wants the drama and attention. like her and Curtis are not even believable. Even Curtis said she's overreacting. He's better suited to Danielle than Ekin IMO," a person wrote.

"Curtis and Danielle are way more better suited than him and Ekin … soz to say x," a fan commented.

"I actually think Curtis and Danielle are so much better suited, I’m loving this for him," a tweet read.

Fans of Love Island: All Stars season 2 further said:

"Ekin was doing to much after the hideaway but Curtis saying he will now have catch’s with Danielle after an argument and saying they’re close of is nasty work," a person wrote.

"Do not blame Curtis at all for regretting closing off!!! What is with Ekin and crying over Curtis TALKING to Danielle. I mean, I get it if it was Davide and Danielle but come on, DARLING, who you kidding Ekin," a fan commented.

"I'm not going to waste time"— Danielle talks to Curtis about her take on relationships in Love Island: All Stars season 2

In Love Island: All Stars season 2 episode 17, two new bombshells entered the villa — Danielle and Sammy. The new islanders were tasked with choosing two islanders to take to the hideaway with them, and they picked Curtis and Elma.

As the islanders entered the hideaway, they greeted one another and popped upon a bottle of champagne. While speaking as a group, Sammy asked Elma and Curtis whether there were any strong couples, and the latter said Ekin-Su and he was one of them.

He also stated he was a "one-woman guy" and Danielle assured him that was fine, and that she wasn't expecting to be "sn*gging in bed" or anything like that. The group broke up and had individual chats, as Danielle and Curtis chatted in the garden.

As the two Love Island: All Stars season 2 islanders spoke, Curtis told her he didn't expect her to pick him. She told him that she had to go for someone who she would connect well on the outside, and that Curtis was someone she would "go for" since he was older and more mature. She added that it seemed like the male islander was looking for someone to "settle down with."

"Like, I'm not going to waste time like I genuinely — unless I don't see you being the father of my child or like the person I want to spend the rest — you know, I want to make sure it's right," she told him.

Curtis told the Love Island: All Stars season 2 bombshell that it was "all the stuff" he told people and recalled previously saying that if he didn't see someone being the mother of his kids, there was no point in making that relationship work.

Fans of Love Island: All Stars season 2 commented on their conversation online and felt the two had chemistry.

Tune in every day except on Saturdays to watch new episodes of Love Island: All Stars season 2 on ITV.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback