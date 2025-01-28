"She was amazing" - Love Island All Stars Curtis Pritchard opens up about his ex girlfriend

Curtis Pritchard discussed his recent breakup ahead of entering Love Island All Stars villa in January 2025. The 28-year-old professional dancer arrived at the South African villa alongside Catherine Agbaje. When host Maya Jama asked about his relationship status, Pritchard revealed his September 2024 split. In an interview with The Sun magazine, he expanded on the situation:

"I broke up with my ex just before I started my Come What May tour, so I think that was in September. Like I said, my last that relationship she was amazing, absolutely unbelievable and whoever she ends up with, will be a very very lucky person."

The news prompted a response from his former partner Sophie Sheridan, who posted a pointed message on social media as Curtis made his villa entrance. The public vote later paired Pritchard with Kaz Crossley for his third Love Island appearance.

As Curtis described in The Sun magazine interview, September 2024 marked a turning point when he began preparations for his Come What May tour. The professional commitments created new schedules for both parties. Curtis later explained that timing played a significant role in their decision. The split happened naturally as both focused on their respective careers.

Both Curtis and Sophie took practical steps following their breakup. They removed shared content from their social media profiles. Only Curtis kept some selected photos. Neither party spoke publicly about the split until Curtis's pre-Love Island All Stars interview. Sophie's response came through social media as Curtis entered the Love Island villa, per The Daily Mail.

Sophie posted a photo of herself at a lavish location, looking to the side with raised eyebrows. The timing of her post, just before midnight on his villa entrance day, caught media attention. She added a brief comment beneath her photo stating "I've had a lucky escape." Curtis moved forward with his entertainment career, accepting the opportunity to join Love Island All Stars.

When asked about his relationship status during the show's opening episode, he mentioned the September split. He expressed readiness for new experiences, telling fellow contestants about his changed perspective on dating. The public vote later paired him with Kaz Crossley, marking the start of his new Love Island journey.

Relationship timeline

The initial spark between Love Island All Stars contestant and Sophie Sheridan ignited at the Wolverhampton Grand Theatre during winter 2021. Pritchard took on the role of Dandini while Sheridan performed as part of the ensemble cast in their Cinderella production. Both brought extensive performing arts experience to the stage. Their shared background created immediate common ground, as they spent long hours rehearsing and performing together.

March 2022 marked their first major public outing as a couple at Cheltenham races. Sources at the event told The Sun about their clear affection for each other. "Curtis and Sophie looked close as they walked around the racecourse together," an insider revealed to the publication. They attended the event alongside Curtis's brother AJ Pritchard and his partner at the time.

The couple made regular appearances at theatre events throughout London and Manchester. Each supported the other's professional endeavors, with Sophie attending Love Island All Stars contestant’s dance performances while he watched her theatre shows. Their mutual support extended across various entertainment industry functions where they appeared together.

Their relationship maintained a steady presence in the media through 2023 and early 2024. Public sightings included multiple red carpet-events and industry gatherings. The pair shared moments from their relationship on social media, though they kept many aspects of their connection private.

Their last significant public appearance came at the Priscilla Party in the summer of 2024. During this period, they continued attending industry functions as a couple. Their social media remained active with shared moments until late August 2024.

Fans can watch new episodes of Love Island All Stars on the ITV2 network.

