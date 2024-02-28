Love Island All Stars: Arabella and Adam break-up speculations explored

Love Island All Stars contestants Arabella Chi and Adam Maxted have again made it to the headlines. Following their unexpected exit from the latest Love Island All Stars season, Arabella Chi recently sparked speculation that she and Adam Maxted are no longer together.

Even though they were close throughout their time on Love Island All Stars, there have been indications of difficulty since they were eliminated. Fans began to suspect something when Arabella, 32, and Adam, 31, were noticeably absent from each other's social media posts and gatherings.

Here's everything we know about Love Island All Stars contestants Arabella and Adam's relationship

Just one day before the final, thirty-one-year-old Adam and thirty-two-year-old Arabella were ejected from the Love Island All Stars villa. However, after just eight days, they may have broken up.

Adam was absent from the Instagram photos of Arabella's welcome home party, which sparked rumors about their romantic status. To further add to the ambiguity was Adam's lack of response to Arabella's recent posts.

The incident transpired only a few days after Arabella voiced optimism for their future together after their elimination from Love Island's All Stars edition. She had expressed excitement about their relationship and a strong connection with Adam in her remarks to the media.

However, the current behavior on social media raises doubts about their continued relationship, leading followers to wonder. Nevertheless, neither Adam nor Arabella have officially commented about the status of their relationship.

A look at Arabella and Adam's journey on Love Island All Stars

Arabella Chi is a professional model hailing from London, England. She arrived at the Love Island All Stars villa on the fifth day of the show. Her comeback to the show gave her another opportunity to get to know the other competitors and maybe even find love.

Apart from her reality TV appearances, Arabella starred alongside Jason Momoa in Wonder Woman and Justice League as an Amazonian.

Even though Arabella's initial season on the ITV show ended quickly, her return to the All Stars edition gave her a second chance. Also, it gave her hope for a meaningful relationship.

Arabella negotiated the highs and lows of island life throughout her stay on both seasons of the ITV program. She made friends with other competitors and participated in various relationship-testing tasks and activities.

Adam Maxte is a Northern Irish professional wrestler. In addition, he is well-known for having appeared on the ITV2 reality series Love Island. On the eleventh day of the second season of Love Island, Adam made his first appearance.

Adam paired up with Katie Salmon, another competitor, during his first appearance on the show. He later made a comeback for the Love Island All Stars special edition. This time, he stepped into the villa on the 26th day of the show. But on the 35th day, he and his companion, Arabella Chi, are eliminated, ending their quest.

Following a vote by the Islanders who had already been removed, Adam and Arabella had no option but to exit the ITV show. Adam had another chance to meet people and find love during his second trip to Love Island, but he and Arabella could not compete until the finish.