What happened to Arabella Chi? Love Island star reportedly dragged and attacked in carjack terror

Former Love Island star Arabella Chi faced a horrifying ordeal as two men attacked her during a roadside robbery. The incident reportedly took place on the evening of November 12, 2023, as Arabella was returning from Ibiza to the UK with her father, Paul. According tot he police, they had been targetted by men from an organized crime group.

Arabella Chi is a Love Island star and model. She gained fame after appearing on the fifth season of the reality show in 2019 and made headlines for causing a stir among the contestants. However, she left the island eight days after arriving.

Love Island star Arabella Chi faces a nightmarish assault

Arabella Chi (Images via Instagram/@arabellachi)

It was during this time that two men allegedly approached the car, unlocked the doors remotely using a high-tech device, and violently dragged Arabella out. Fearing for her life, the 32-year-old model reportedly fought back, screaming for help. The attackers robbed her of her luxury handbag, purse, and passports before making their escape.

This incident highlights the increasing prevalence of carjackings and thefts targeting British number plates. It has been reported that the Spanish police have informed Arabella Chi that the stolen passports can fetch significant sums of money on the black market.

The Love Island star's experience is not an isolated incident. The theft of fancy vehicles, often unlocked using sophisticated methods, has been on the rise in recent years. These incidents are a cause for concern and urge individuals to remain vigilant, especially when traveling abroad.

Arabella Chi has returned home safely and is now recuperating with the support of her friends and her boyfriend, Manchester City's Rúben Dias, who is standing by her side during this difficult time. Arabella and Ruben's relationship was revealed to the public earlier this month, and their bond has undoubtedly been strengthened through this traumatic experience.

Carjackings and robberies pose a significant threat, and it is essential to take necessary precautions to ensure personal safety. Travelers should be mindful of their surroundings, lock their vehicles, and report any suspicious activity to local authorities.

Arabella's terrifying encounter serves as a reminder that even individuals in the public eye are not exempt from such crimes. Everyone must stay informed about security risks and remain cautious when traveling, regardless of their celebrity status.

As investigations into the incident continue, hopefully, the perpetrators will be safely brought to justice and that major precautions will be implemented to prevent similar incidents in the future. The safety and well-being of individuals should always be the top priority.