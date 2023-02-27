What happened to Jack Snyder? Teens charged as Michigan student dies in fatal carjacking incident 

Jack Snyder (17) was killed after being allegedly carjacked by two younger boys whom he offered a ride back home on February 17 in Battle Creek. The victim was on his way to attend his girlfriend's birthday party.

The boys reportedly shot Snyder to death when he resisted the carjacking. One of the suspects has been identified as 14-year-old Justice Chimner, while the identity of the other suspect has not been publicly revealed. The former has been charged with several charges, including felony murder, and is being treated as an adult.

Along with Justice Chimner, the other teenager is also being treated as an adult in the case. The late Michigan teenager was declared dead at the scene. According to Jack Snyder’s obituary, he used to play football and was “light-hearted and humorous.”

DeL2000 @DeL2000



On Feb 17, after driving home from… Battle Creek, MI: When you try to be a Good Samaritan and gets killed for it. That’s what happened with Jack Snyder (17) shot twice from an attempted carjacking. Suspects Justice Chimner (14) and a 13 yr old was arrested over the weekend.On Feb 17, after driving home from… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Battle Creek, MI: When you try to be a Good Samaritan and gets killed for it. That’s what happened with Jack Snyder (17) shot twice from an attempted carjacking. Suspects Justice Chimner (14) and a 13 yr old was arrested over the weekend. On Feb 17, after driving home from… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/dhN6w9VVdo

Michigan teenager Jack Snyder did not know the accused young duo who shot him

The 17-year-old Michigan teenager was attending his girlfriend’s birthday party in Battle Creek when he offered a ride home to two younger kids, aged 14 and 13.

According to authorities, the temperatures were freezing and were below-zero degrees when he was driving. Snyder reportedly did not know the kids. The teenaged duo allegedly attempted to carjack the victim, and upon resisting, they shot him to death.

According to authorities, Jack Snyder left the birthday party and was found lying next to his car at around 12.10 am the same night. Paramedics tried to revive the teenager, however, and failed to do the same in sub-zero temperatures. The 17-year-old was declared dead shortly after.

Rob Smith 🇺🇸 @robsmithonline @Cernovich This is so sad. You know who did it. I know who did it. We all know who did it. But no description at all to be found in the article…which confirms who did it. Poor kid was just trying to be a Good Samaritan. Jesus. @Cernovich This is so sad. You know who did it. I know who did it. We all know who did it. But no description at all to be found in the article…which confirms who did it. Poor kid was just trying to be a Good Samaritan. Jesus.

The 14-year-old suspect has been identified as Justice Chimner and is being charged with felony murder, carjacking, and two weapons-related violations. It was also revealed that he faces up to life in prison.

The other unidentified suspect has been charged with felony first-degree murder, carjacking, and homicide. Authorities are holding both the suspects at a youth detention center without bond.

Battle Creek Police Sergeant Jeff Case stated:

“The victim was trying to be a good Samaritan by giving them a ride in the cold temperatures. I do know that he resisted the carjacking. So again, he was trying to help out but wasn’t just going to give over the car.”

Eric Stancer @epstancer @robsmithonline @Cernovich Ugh. This story for some reason just hits me. Praying for his family to receive comfort in Jesus name! @robsmithonline @Cernovich Ugh. This story for some reason just hits me. Praying for his family to receive comfort in Jesus name!

Jack Snyder was an athlete and was a member of his school’s National Honor Society

According to Case, they have dealt with the accused duo before, however, no criminal history has been confirmed by the authorities.

The victim's sister, Meadow Snyder, wrote in a Facebook post:

“Jack had a zest for life and made the world a better place with his care and love for everyone. He loved spending time with his family and friends. On behalf of my family and I, we want to thank every single person that has reached out and came to see us…”

Eric Pistey @shawnpisteySC @Cernovich We have teenage murders in the U.S. now. These two 13 & 14 years olds and the police murderer in Philadelphia is a 18 years old. Incredibly sad & scary. @Cernovich We have teenage murders in the U.S. now. These two 13 & 14 years olds and the police murderer in Philadelphia is a 18 years old. Incredibly sad & scary.

She further added:

“He was supposed to graduate this year and these monsters took his future away from him. He was the smartest out of all of us. He was gonna leave this sh** place. He had the biggest heart, he cared so much for others.”

Authorities have recovered a weapon, but are yet to confirm if it was used during the attack. Jack Snyder was a senior at Battle Creek Central High School and was also in the school’s National Honor Society. Earlier this week, the teachers held a vigil procession to honor the 17-year-old deceased boy.

