Arabella Chi labels her relationship with Ruben Dias a 'Mistake' post-breakup

Arabella Chi, known from Love Island, recently labeled her relationship with Manchester City defender Ruben Dias a 'mistake.' The couple, who met through mutual friends in September 2023, had kept their relationship away from the public eye until they were spotted together at the Eiffel Tower in Paris. Their relationship came to an abrupt end shortly after a trip to Portugal on New Year's Day.

Chi's candid reflection on her relationship with Dias came to light in her interview with The Sun, where she shared her insights and experiences from her past year of dating.

“I’ve dated people I thought at the time were the one, which was a mistake I’ve since learnt from," Chi said.

She also mentioned her realization of the mismatch between her and the people she had dated, including Dias, and her readiness to move forward and find true love.

Love Island's Arabella Chi reflects on breakup with Manchester City's Ruben Dias

The relationship between Arabella Chi and Ruben Dias, which began in the later part of 2023, quickly became a topic of interest among fans and media alike. The couple's decision to keep their relationship private initially added an air of mystery, only to be revealed when they were seen together in a romantic setting in Paris.

However, the relationship took an unexpected turn when it ended just after the couple's trip to Portugal. Arabella Chi, in her interview with The Sun, expressed her sentiments about the relationship and its conclusion. She described the past year as particularly challenging in her quest for love, marking her relationship with Dias as a significant learning experience.

“Last year was probably my unluckiest when it came to finding the one. I’ve been so unlucky in love…What I’ve learnt from dating last year is that you think you know someone but you don’t know them at all. I dated people that perhaps, looking back, weren’t best suited to me," the model said.

“I don’t think there has ever been a better time after the dating mistakes I made last year."

Following the breakup, Arabella Chi's return to the public eye was marked by her participation in Love Island. Her decision to rejoin the show, especially after her recent split, was seen as a bold move. In her interview with The Sun, she stated,

“All I’ve ever wanted is true love and that fairytale dream. I’m 32, I want to get married and have babies. I haven’t got lots of time left and I know more about myself now than ever. This is my last shot to find my happily ever after.”

Chi's journey on the show is followed with keen interest, as viewers anticipate how her recent experiences will influence her approach to finding love again.

The breakup between Arabella Chi and Ruben Dias serves as a reminder of the complexities of personal relationships. Arabella Chi has been open in reflecting on her breakup with Ruben Dias, while Dias himself has kept details private as he focuses on soccer.

There are merits to both approaches during difficult personal times. As their stories continue to unfold, both Chi and Dias demonstrate resilience and growth in their respective journeys.