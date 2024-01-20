Love Island: All Stars - Who is the new bombshell Arabella?

Love Island: All Stars premiered on January 15, 2024, and took viewers by surprise when it introduced Arabella Chi as the newest bombshell. She followed alums Callum Jones, Molly Smith, Joshua Ritchie, and Toby Aromolaran.

After his introduction, Callum contemplated which girl to steal from the villa when his ex, Molly walked in as the second bombshell. The exes agreed to couple with each other leaving their fellow islanders shocked. However, Molly clarified could never get back again.

Joshua Ritchie's entrance as the third bombshell was a shocker for contestant Georgia Harrison, his ex-girlfriend. Following that, Arabella Chi claimed that she had some unfinished business with islander Toby Aromolaran.

The new bombshell revealed having a secret fling with Toby in the summer and Chi added that she and Toby "hooked up in the summer."

“There is a little bit of unfinished business there.” She added.

Who has Arabella Chi, the new bombshell of Love Island: All Stars dated before?

Arabella Chi, a model by profession, was born in London on March 19, 1991. Before appearing in season 5 of Love Island UK in 2019, she appeared in DC Comics' Wonder Woman and Justice League.

In Love Island UK, she paired up with contestant Danny Williams on the show. This was followed by an affair with fellow islander Wes Nelson that lasted around nine months.

Since then, she hit the headlines for her alleged fling with a footballer and for attending lavish parties hosted by Hollywood stars like Leonardo DiCaprio. Arabella appeared on Love Island: All Stars just weeks after her reported breakup with footballer Ruben Dias.

The two reportedly began dating in September 2023 and spent the New Year break together. Arabella would reportedly fly back and forth from Ibiza and Manchester to meet the Portuguese player.

They were last spotted together arriving at Manchester Airport on New Year’s Day. Besides Ruben Dias, she has been linked to millionaire nightclub owner Richie Akiva, who is a friend of Leonardo DiCaprio. Arabella has also reportedly dated musician April Ivy but their alleged relationship ended in 2021.

Arabella Chi enters Love Island: All Stars

The model is giving herself a chance to find love again by arriving on the smash-hit dating reality show. Arabella Chi made her entrance into the villa in a red dress with a plunging neckline.

In her confessional, Arabella said:

"I've been fortunate enough to hang out in Hollywood circles but I've still not found love.”

She spoke of her recent breakup without naming Ruben Dias. She noted that she recently might have "come out of a relationship."

"I might recently have come out of a relationship but I'm ready to meet the man of my dreams, so get me back in that villa." She added.

Her introduction ended on a shocking yet sensational note as she said:

“You get h*rnier as you get older."

Arabella Chi’s arrival on the show comes after islander Jake Cornish quit Love Island: All Stars just three days after the premiere. On Wednesday’s episode, Jake was shown addressing his fellow islanders about his decision to quit the reality TV series.

Jake, who entered the villa on day 1, was shocked to learn his fellow season 7 co-star and ex-girlfriend Liberty Pool was also a part of the show. The exes were forced to pair up together owing to public voting, which left them uncomfortable, ultimately prompting Jake to leave Love Island: All Stars.

Those interested can watch the new drama unfold on Love Island: All Stars via ITV2 and ITVX.