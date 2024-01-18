Love Island: All Stars - New bombshell revealed

The drama on Love Island: All Stars is all set to amplify as original contestant Joshua Ritchie has now been introduced as the new bombshell. The twists of the smash-hit dating show have kept fans glued to their television screens ever since the season’s inception.

Initially, it was Callum Jones who arrived as the first bombshell on the reality series. Seconds after the introduction, his ex-girlfriend Molly Smith walked inside the villa as the second bombshell.

Now, contestant Georgia Harrison is in for a shock with the arrival of Joshua Ritchie, as he is her ex-boyfriend. What’s to note is that Joshua has already threatened fellow Islanders that he is all up for wrecking all other relationships in the villa.

Joshua Ritchie enters Love Island: All Stars - About the new bombshell

For those unaware, Joshua was one of the contestants on Love Island, when the show first began in 2015. After making his entry on day 1, Joshua made it to the finale and finished in third place with his then-girlfriend, Lauren Richardson. Now, he is back for a second chance at finding love in the villa.

On Wednesday’s episode, Joshua emerged out of the pool warning everyone he is about to bring chaos and drama to the villa. In a confessional, he stated:

“I’m Josh, I’m 29 and I’m from series 1 of Love Island. I’m an OG. If someone’s in a couple it definitely will not stop me. I always get what I want.”

Notably, Joshua Ritchie rose to fame after making his reality TV debut on Love Island season 1, alongside current All-Stars contestants Luis Morrison and Hannah Elizabeth. Since his stint on the show, he has appeared on multiple reality shows, including Celebs Go Dating and Ex on the Beach.

Joshua also appeared on Just Tattoos of Us with ex-girlfriend Charlotte Crosby, and this time, he is about to face another ex, Georgia Harrison.

When did Love Island: All Stars fame Georgia Harrison and Joshua Ritchie date?

Unlike Callum and Molly, Joshua didn’t meet Georgia inside the villa of Love Island. While the new bombshell is an OG contestant, Georgia made her debut in the franchise two years after him. The couple were briefly linked romantically in early 2022. The exes, who have starred on MTV’s Ex on the Beach, posed for a red carpet photograph which amassed severe criticism from fans.

While striking a pose, Georgia placed her hand on her tummy which led social media users to speculate that she’s expecting a baby with Joshua Ritchie. Georgia later clarified she wasn’t pregnant.

Joshua’s arrival on the show comes after islander Jake Cornish quit Love Island: All Stars just three days after premiere. On Wednesday’s episode, Jake was shown addressing his fellow islanders about his decision to quit the reality TV series.

Notably, Jake entered the villa on day 1 and was shocked to learn his fellow season 7 co-star and ex-girlfriend Liberty Pool was also a part of the show. On Love Island: All Stars, the exes were forced to pair up together once again owing to public voting, but this left them uncomfortable.

After exiting the show, Jake said in a statement:

“After a few amazing days in the Villa, I’ve made the decision to leave Love Island: All Stars as I’ve realized that now isn’t the right time for me to find love as I would never want to force a connection.”

When Jake announced his decision, Liberty stated that she was proud of him for putting himself and his happiness first, but she also broke down into tears watching him depart.

Those interested can watch the new drama unfold on Love Island: All Stars via ITV2 and ITVX.