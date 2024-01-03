Manchester City defender Ruben Dias spotted heading on holiday with Love Island star Arabella Chi on New Year's Eve

Manchester City defender Ruben Dias was spotted alongside Love Island star Arabella Chi as the Portuguese footballer was heading toward Paris for holidays.

According to the Sun, Arabella Chi was regularly traveling from Ibiza to England to spend time with Ruben Dias in November. Moreover, the two also jetted off to Paris on the New Year's Eve.

Born on March 19, 1991, Arabella Chi is a British model as well as a social media celebrity. Chi has one million followers on her Instagram account and he has also signed deals with fashion brands such as FashionNova and BooHoo. She was a contestant in the Season 5 of the famous British game show, Love Island.

On the other side, Ruben Dias, who joined Manchester City from Benfica in 2020, completed the treble with the Premier League side last season. This term, the Portuguese defender has made 23 appearances for the Etihad outfit across different competitions, helping the Cityzens keep six clean sheets.

Next up, Pep Guardiola's Manchester City will host Championship side Huddersfield Town at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday, January 7 in the third round of the FA Cup.

Barcelona star picks Manchester City forward as Robert Lewandowski's replacement for La Bluagrana

Barcelona midfielder Pedri has stated that if he ever got the opportunity, he would sign Manchester City forward Erling Haaland as Robert Lewandowski's replacement for La Bluagrana.

Pedri, who is currently sidelined from action due to a muscle injury, talked about a number of topics during an interview with Twitch streamer Ibai Llanos. During the conversation, the Spanish midfielder stated that he would like to bring Erling Haaland as Robert Lewandowski's replacement at Camp Nou. He said (via OneFootball):

“A player I would like to sign for Barça? Haaland. I would like Haaland as Lewandowski’s replacement. Lewandowski won’t play until he’s 60 with us!"

The Barcelona midfielder also praised Haaland's Etihad teammate Julian Alvarez. The Spaniard added:

"I like Julián Alvarez, the spider!”

Both forwards played crucial roles in the Cityzens' treble charge last season. During the 2022-23 campaign, the Norwegian forward bagged 52 goals and nine assists in 53 appearances. Meanwhile, Alcaraz recorded 17 goals and five assists in 49 appearances.