"Absolutely disbelievable"— Love Island: All stars fans react to season 10 winner Sammy entering the show

Love Island: All Stars season 2 is currently underway and has introduced several bombshells to the villa. It aired its latest episode on January 28, 2025, and shared a glimpse of two new cast members set to enter the villa.

This included season 10 winner Sammy Root and Danielle Sellers who previously appeared in season 3 in 2017. Fans of the ITV reality show commented on a previous winner entering the show as a bombshell during the All-Stars season and were unhappy.

"So apparently Sammy is going back into the villa this week and I just wanted to remind people of the most shocking, gobsmacking, jaw dropping, most absurd and absolutely disbelievable moment in love island history," one person wrote on X.

Trending

Expand Tweet

"Sammy.. winning the show with someone you didn’t even find attractive and then wanting another go… how greeeeeeedy," a fan commented.

"They just be letting anyone into the house, how are you an all star and no one remembers who you are ?!? Also Sammy please why are we being subjected to this again," a tweet read.

Fans of Love Island: All Stars season 2 criticized production for not bringing in a potential match for Catherine.

"So you guys can bring Sammy for Elma straight after she breaks up with Ronnie but this whole season you guys couldn’t bring someone for Catherine?" a person wrote.

"love island producers have something against Catherine. they bringing in someone for everyone BUT catherine. it’s obvious they brought in sammy for elma, leaving Catherine single and potentially dumped in the next recoupling," a fan commented.

"I d take a knife to my eye over Sammy as the "guy for me" - that man is a pro at faking it to win. Elma d be better off being Ronnie´s back-up, than Sammy´s "first". He gonna lose her number the moment they are out and the brand deals aint calling anymore," a tweet read.

Fans of Love Island: All Stars season 2 further said:

"Sorry producers I have had enough. WHERE ARE THE BLACK MEN? Sorry this just isn’t good enough. Sammy f*cking Root? We cannot be serious? NOBODY is that desperate," a person wrote.

"i’m convinced the producers are purposely choosing the most insufferable people to go on all stars because why on gods green earth am i watching sammy on my tv for a second time," a fan commented.

"Not a fan of uptight people"— Sammy Root shares red flags ahead of Love Island: All Stars season 2 entry

Love Island: All Stars season 2 is set to include two new cast members to the list of islanders during its upcoming episode, set to air on January 29, 2025. Sammy Root and Danielle Sellers' upcoming appearances were teased at the end of Tuesday's episode.

The two commented on their journeys on the franchise so far and their hopes about their time on Love Island: All Stars season 2. The Sun reported on 28 January, 2025, that Sammy was asked about seeing familiar faces in the villa. The upcoming bombshell said that while he was excited to see them, he didn't know what to expect.

"It could be fun or it might be awkward," he added.

He also opened up about how he had changed over the years, and said that he initially thought looks were more important than someone's personality. The Love Island: All Stars season 10 cast member stated he wanted to now find someone that was "outgoing, adventurous, happy," and a "jolly person" he could have fun with.

"I'm not a fan of uptight people," He said.

The reality star continued that he wanted to be with someone who wouldn't care about what people thought about him and could have fun.

Fans of Love Island: All Stars commented on Sammy's upcoming role on the show and were unhappy to see the season 10 winner return to screens.

Tune in on January 29, 2025, to see what happens when Sammy, along with season 3 alum Danielle Sellers, enters the villa in Love Island: All Stars season 2.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback