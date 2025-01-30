"Dramatics"— Love Island: All Stars fans react to Ekin-Su crying over Curtis speaking to Danielle 

Love Island: All Stars season 2 aired a new episode this week on January 29, 2025. The segment saw Curtis and Elma get picked by the new bombshells to spend time at the Hideaway retreat, but Curtis's partner, Ekin-Su, was not on board with it.

When the old cast members along with the bombshells returned to the villa, she asked Curtis what happened. While the male islander told her that Danielle and he only spoke, and that nothing else happened, she didn't think he was being honest. The conversation ended with Ekin-Su walking off, and later in the episode, she broke down crying over Curtis and Danielle speaking by the firepit.

Fans of the reality show commented on the situation online and didn't think Ekin-Su was genuinely upset by the conversation.

"Ekin Su, stop with the crocodile tears and dramatics. I’m so sorry but no one is feeling sorry for you….," one person wrote on X.

"Ekin Su, crying for Curtis??? They want us to believe this? The only reason she is possibly crying is because she thinks he’s lost her the 25k," a fan commented.

"Ok she definitely thinks this is the Ekin Show ! She knows from last time how ppl react to her , the screaming didn’t work last time so now she’s sobbing , fake sobbing!" a tweet read.

Fans of Love Island: All Stars season 2 compared Ekin-Su's behavior to a child's.

"I need one of the girls to tell ekin that she’s being mellow dramatic. This is so embarrassing, she’s literally a grown woman behaving like a child. Go heal man," a person wrote.

"Ekin made herself cry! She has been acting as if Curtis volunteered for the date in the hideaway! If you have insecurities cause you have been cheated on then you shouldn’t be in the villa. Heal your heart and your mind before trying to find love again," a fan commented.

"Ekin he said he’s only got eyes for you and that you’re over reacting but you’re fuming that he isn’t reassuring you?????" a tweet read.

Fans of Love Island: All Stars season 2 further said:

"Ekin is a LOSER. She is SO dramatic. Daniela just told you, nothing happened and you’re running off like a lost damsel in distress, get a grip," a person wrote.

"I knew Curtis was gonna look for an excuse. And Ekin not putting up a show but bursting out crying shows she was tightly insecure. A woman can tell when a man has had a shift in feelings," a fan commented.

"You're overreacting"— Curtis reacts to Ekin-Su questioning him about Danielle in Love Island: All Stars season 2

In Love Island: All Stars season 2's latest segment, bombshells Danielle and Sammy picked Curtis and Elma to take to the hideaway. When they returned, Ekin-Su enquired about what happened between Curtis and Danielle, and he said "nothing happened."

He said the Love Island: All Stars season 2 newcomer asked if he was "closed off," and he said he was. He told Ekin-Su he was sorry that she was upset but assured her that he was focused on her. The female cast member didn't believe him and asked him to tell her if he wasn't "feeling" their connection anymore. She added that she hated games and told him to tell her if she was "overreacting."

"You're overreacting," Curtis said.

Later in the episode, Curtis and Danielle spoke about Ekin-Su by the firepit. He told her that he felt they had taken "two steps back" in the place Ekin-Su and he was. He added that since he was 28 years old, if he were to get into a relationship, he wanted to "get right." He also stated he didn't want to have to worry about constant arguments.

"I feel like I've retracted slightly," Curtis told the bombshell.

Love Island: All Stars season 2 star Ekin-Su saw the two talking, and Danielle assured Curtis she had been nice to her. He asked whether Ekin-Su had been overly sweet and the bombshell smiled.

Having seen the two talk, Ekin-Su walked towards the bar. Ronnie asked if she was alright and the female cast member said no and cried.

Fans of Love Island: All Stars season 2 commented on Ekin-Su crying over Curtis online and didn't think her tears were genuine.

Love Island: All Stars season 2 airs new episodes Sundays to Fridays on ITV.

