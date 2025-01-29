Love Island: All Stars season 2: Which islanders have left the villa so far?

Love Island: All Stars has returned with another season in which the previous contestants who have appeared in the Love Island franchise return. This time the cast travels to Franschhoek, South Africa, and spends their time in the villa to find love.

Hosted by Maya Jama, the series is full of dramatic plot twists, and shocking recouplings as bombshells enter the villa and steal contestants as per their choice. So far the contestants dumped from the villa due to fewer votes or staying uncoupled include India Reynolds, Marcel Somerville, Olivia Hawkins, Nas Majeed, Montel McKenzie, and Kaz Crossley.

The Love Island: All Stars synopsis reads as the following:

"As the couples explore their connections and attempt to win the hearts of each other and the nation, only one pair can be crowned as the winners."

Trending

Contestants who have been dumped from the Love Island: All Stars season 2 villa

1) India Reynolds - episode 7

India was the first islander on Love Island: All Stars who left the villa after bombshell Tina Stinnes stole Scott Thomas. This meant India was left single and was dumped after getting eliminated from the dating show. In her exit interview, she told host Maya Jama shared that Scott is a "nice guy." Reflecting on her departure, she continued:

"I don’t think I would have enjoyed [seeing Scott with Tina] at all. I kind of said bye, but we’d had such an awkward 24 hours, so it wasn’t like we were really good, and then I got dumped."

2) Marcel Somerville - episode 10

Marcel and Olivia were one of the couples in the bottom three. They were dumped from the villa after receiving the least votes from the viewers. Other two couples nominated alongside them included Ronnie Vint and Elma Pazar, and Nas Majeed and Catherine Agbaje. After exiting the villa, Marcel stated he was looking forward to getting to know Olivia in the outside world. The Love Island: All Stars contestant said:

"To be chosen as the least compatible was a bit odd for me, but at the same time there are a lot of strong couples in there."

3) Olivia Hawkins - episode 10

The Love Island: All Stars cast member departed the villa alongside her partner Marcel. Olivia was surprised by people voting for them as the "least compatible" couple however she did predict the reason behind the low votes was her conversation with Luca. As viewers already know they both admitted to getting out of the "friend zone" but decided to stay coupled up with their respective partners. Olivia continued:

"I think all three couples in the bottom deserved to be there and I just believe that whatever happens, happens and if it was my time to go then it was my time to go."

4) Nas Majeed - episode 13

Nas was one of the three contestants who got eliminated during Tuesday's episode 13 of Love Island: All Stars season 2. According to Nas, he was leaving the villa with "head held high" and had no regrets about his decisions. He said he had a fun time with everyone and hoped to find the love of his life soon. Majeed explained:

"I might even bring out a podcast called ‘Slow Burner’. I move with intent. I don’t tend to fall head over heels from the get-go. I like taking things slow."

5) Montel McKenzie - episode 13

Montel was dumped from the villa in the January 28, 2025 episode along with Kaz and Nas. While exiting the villa, Montel reflected on the connection he built with Kaz and was planning to go to Manchester and was hoping Kaz would watch him play. He also admitted that they both did "fancy" one another. He said:

"We’re definitely going to see each other outside of the Villa, I have got plans to go up to Manchester, she’s got plans to come and watch me play football."

6) Kaz Crossley - episode 13

The Love Island: All Stars contestant was surprised to receive the least amount of votes. When Maya Jama announced her name, Kaz was shocked stating she and her fellow cast mates Montel and Nas didn't deserve to be eliminated this early on the show. In her exit interview, Kaz revealed she and Montel would stay in touch and hang out as their bond strengthened during her time in the vila. Kaz further mentioned:

"I thought that they’d have to make a decision, but I didn't think they’d have to get rid of the three of us so it was a shock."

New episodes of Love Island: All Stars air daily every week except for Saturdays on ITV2. All previous episodes are available to stream on ITVX.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback