"It's hard"— Love Island: All Stars' Ekin-Su cries after seeing Curtis talking with Danielle

Love Island: All Stars, season 2, episode 17, premiered on January 20, 2025, on ITV2 and introduced two new bombshells: Danielle from Love Island season 3 and Sammy from season 9.

Before entering the villa, the bombshells were asked to pick one islander they wanted to spend time in the hideaway with. Danielle chose Curtis, and the two spent the entire night talking about themselves.

The following day, Ekin-Su confronted Curtis, asking if anything had happened between him and Danielle after hearing from Elma that she had seen them holding hands. Although Curtis tried to assure her that nothing had happened and that he wasn't interested in pursuing a connection with her, Ekin-Su couldn't believe him and stormed off.

Later that night, after Ekin-Su saw Curtis happily conversing with Danielle, she got upset and started crying.

"It's hard," she said after seeing Curtis with Danielle.

Love Island: All Stars' Curtis feels that he made a mistake being exclusive with Ekin-Su

At the end of Love Island: All Stars, season 2, episode 17, Danielle pulled Curtis aside to discuss the status of his current relationship with Ekin-Su. Danielle told Curtis that she felt inviting him to the hideaway caused him "a little bit of trouble" in his relationship with Ekin-Su.

"I feel like I've obviously cause a little bit of trouble for you today. I just wanted to have a light hearted conversation. Probably had a lot of intense chat today," the Love Island: All Stars bombshell told Curtis.

Curtis reflected on his earlier conversation with Ekin-Su and told Danielle that their chat had just gone "around in circles." He elaborated, explaining that recent events inside the villa had caused him and Ekin-Su to take two steps back in their relationship.

The Love Island: All Stars contestant explained that now, at 28, he's become more selective about who he enters into a relationship with, wanting to ensure they’re the right fit for him.

He added that he doesn’t want to constantly worry about his partner or get caught up in arguments. Curtis emphasized that he’s not the "argument type of guy" and admitted that he had just been slightly distracted.

"I'm just being more picky now because I'm 28 years old and if I'm going to be with somebody I want [to get it right.] I don't wanna be in there worried that things are gonna be wrong and the arguments gonna happen all the time I think were are simply arguing more than I would normally argue,' he told Danielle.

As the two Love Island: All Stars co-stars talked, Ekin-Su walked in and saw them together. Seeing that Curtis grew worried, Danielle tried to reassure him, saying that Ekin-Su had been nice and even sweet to her. However, Curtis remained skeptical and sarcastically asked Danielle if Ekin-Su was being "overly sweet" to her.

Curtis continued the conversation with Danielle and told her he wanted to be with someone who always presented their true self. He admitted that he might have made a mistake being exclusive with Ekin-Su.

"I want somebody to be completely themselves, 100% themselves. I've shot everyone off in this villa because I was closed off... Maybe it was the wrong thing to do. Maybe that sounds really bad but f**k it," he concluded.

Love Island: All Stars season 2 episodes are released every day on ITV2 and ITVX

