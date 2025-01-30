"It hurts" - Love Island All Stars' Ekin-Su confronts Curtis on allegedly holding hands with Danielle

Love Island All Stars season 2 episode 17 premiered on January 29, 2025, on ITV2. During the episode, Ekin-Su pulled Curtis for a chat and asked her about the time he spent with Danielle in the hideaway.

Ekin-Su asked her partner if anything had happened between them or if he held her hand the following morning. Curtis assured her that nothing had happened and he was completely devoted to pursuing their connection.

However, Ekin-Su couldn't entirely trust Curtis and expressed to him that she felt like he had crossed a line. She told him that she didn't like playing games and asked him to be completely honest with her.

When Ekin-Su asked Curtis if he felt she was "overreacting" and being untrue, he agreed. This angered her, and she expressed feeling hurt before storming off from the conversation.

"It hurts because... Oh my God, no I'm not gonna tell you how I feel. Oh my God, actually I'll walk away. Sorry, I need space," the Love Island All Stars' cast member said.

Love Island All Stars' Ekin-Su asks Curtis if anything happened between him and Danielle

In Love Island All Stars season 2 episode 17, Ekin-Su confronted Curtis, questioning him about what happened between him and the new bombshell, Danielle, in the Hideaway.

Curtis responded that nothing had happened between him and Danielle. He shared that they were just talking the whole night and assured Ekin-Su that they didn't kiss or spoon each other.

Ekin-Su then asked her Love Island partner if anything had happened between them the following morning since she had heard from Elma that she saw him and Danielle holding hands.

Curtis denied the claims and told Ekin-Su that Danielle had simply asked if he was closed off, to which he responded yes.

He then apologized to Ekin-Su if anything had upset her, reassuring her that he was fully committed to her and focused on pursuing their connection.

Regardless of Curtis's constant reassurance, she expressed that she wasn't able to fully trust him and stormed off during the conversation.

"It's just so confusing. I'm I don't even know where I stand anymore. There's just something that isn't sitting right. I want to be reassured. It's the time to give it to me now. I want it," Ekin-Su reacted in her confessional.

Curtis confronts Elma about what she told Ekin-Su

Later in the episode, Curtis pulled Elma aside for a chat to confront her about why she told Ekin-Su that he had been holding hands with Danielle.

Elma clarified that she didn’t explicitly tell Ekin-Su she saw him holding hands with Danielle. Instead, from her angle, it appeared that his hand was near Danielle’s.

"I wouldn't have said 'holding hands' when I know that you didn't hold hands. But I've made it very clear [that] you've been very respectful when you said in front of all four of us [that] you're closed off with Ekin-Su and that you just got on with her and she was a lovely girl. That was all you've said," the Love Island All Stars' cast member continued.

Curtis added that due to the misunderstanding, Ekin-Su felt betrayed and believed he had cheated on her, causing her to lose trust in him.

While he noted that he couldn't have a relationship that didn't have any trust, he admitted that he liked Ekin-Su and wanted to pursue a connection with her.

"I don't feel like I've done anything for her not to trust me yet she doesn't trust me. I don't know, maybe I'm just overthinking it, but that's quite a deep thing for me," the the Love Island All Stars' contestant added in his confessional.

Love Island All Stars season 2 episodes are released every day on ITV2 and ITVX.

