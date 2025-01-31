"⁠Gaslighting masterclass"— Love Island: All Stars fans divided by Ekin-Su and Curtis's argument 

Love Island: All Stars season 2 aired its latest episode on Thursday, January 30, 2025. The segment saw the aftermath of Danielle's bombshell entry into the villa, leading to Ekin-Su and Curtis's clash.

Previously, Ekin-Su confronted her partner Curtis for allegedly holding hands with the bombshell while at the hideaway, and in the latest episode, two got into a yelling match followed by attempting to resolve their issues. However, at the latest firepit, Danielle stole Curtis from Ekin-Su.

Fans of the reality show commented on the argument online and felt both cast members were in the wrong. Some blamed Ekin-Su online, stating:

Love Island: All Stars fans react to Ekin-Su and Curtis's relationship (Image via Instagram/@holly5704)

"I don’t think Curtis is necessarily in the right but ekin su has just given a gaslighting masterclass the last 2 days it’s actually scary to watch."

"That Ekin and Curtis argument was insane bc how that go from “f*ck you if you don’t think I’m authentic” to “I cut my mum out of my life once” to then kissing, I’ve got whiplash," a fan commented.

"Naaa she's manipulative and toxic!!! Ekin is calculated and crazy! CURTIS RUN," a tweet read.

Some fans of Love Island: All Stars criticized Curtis for his actions:

"curtis is so draining. tells ekin that he is putting his full focus on her and then saying he isn’t closing it off and he will speak to danielle. no wonder ekin is losing her sh*t," a person wrote.

"Sorry Curtis is completely untrustworthy and definitely a conman and Ekin was completely valid to spiral. She just does it in a weird way," a fan commented.

"He gaslit her too; Said she had nothing to worry about, told her she was overreacting and that they were closed off. Immediately jumped ship. Don’t get me wrong - she’s beyond dramatic and annoying. But he’s done the exact same thing he did with Amy. They both need to exit. Bye," a tweet read.

Fans of Love Island: All Stars season 2 further said:

"You see what Ekin did was mad ! You just kissed him like that ! He still ain’t going to be with you cause the girl has the power ! Wait till Curtis tells them what really happened," a person wrote.

"the whole curtis and ekin drama just proves that as soon as men find one red flag they use that as their escape out of a relationship while girls will make excuses for the man they’re with but slowly detach," a fan commented.

Curtis and Ekin-Su try to talk things out in Love Island: All Stars season 2

In Love Island: All Stars season 2 episode 18, while Ekin-Su was speaking to Elma and Grace, Curtis approached the trio with a croissant for his partner. After the two female islanders left, Curtis and Ekin-Su spoke about their previous argument and the male cast member jokingly referred to it as their "best nightmare."

He apologized for how far their argument went and Ekin-Su also apologized for letting her emotions get the best of her. She explained that it was only because she liked the Love Island: All Stars cast member and stated that everyone's opinions "fed" into her head.

Curtis told her he felt they had a good relationship and that he enjoyed her "fiery" side as well. He further chimed in on the women talking about his and Ekin-Su's relationship and told Ekin they were "riling" her up and the latter admitted to getting "wound up."

"I'm getting frustrated because I knew exactly what the girls are doing, and they're completely lying," Curtis noted.

The Love Island: All Stars cast member noted he wanted to fix things and focus his energy on Ekin-Su. Curtis added that yesterday was frustrating and Danielle was "easy to talk to." He noted that while Ekin-Su drove him mad sometimes, he still liked her.

Fans of Love Island: All Stars season 2 commented on the argument and its aftermath which was showcased in the latest episode online and placed blame on both cast members.

Episodes of Love Island: All Stars season 2 are available to stream on ITVX.

