"Lord save her"— Love Island: All Stars fans react to Scott and Tina rekindling their romance

Love Island: All Stars season 2 aired episode 17 this week on Wednesday, January 29, 2025. The segment saw Scott and Tina talk about their connection, after previously being at odds after Luca got upset with Scott for saying he wanted Tina but kissing Grace during a game of truth or dare.

In the latest episode, Scott told Tina he wanted to spend his time in the villa getting to know her better, and not listening to "outside pressures" or other people's opinions. Tina asked Scott whether he liked her and he said he did.

Fans of the reality show commented on the conversation online and felt Tina was giving "pick me" vibes.

"Tina giving pick me love me and Scott says “what more do you want”. Lord save her," one person wrote on X.

"Scott the biggest waffler ever. No chance does he care about Tina," a fan commented.

"How old is Scott, seriously? Your 40 years old just tell Tina you don’t like her fs," a tweet read.

Fans of Love Island: All Stars season 2 called Scott a "man child."

"Umm Scott is 36 and can’t deal with “pressure” with Tina?? Man child," a person wrote.

"Scott doesn't like Tina, Scott only likes Scott. He thinks he's way hotter than he is as I wouldn't entertain a convo from him!" a fan commented.

"Tina is going to go full Joe Goldberg on Scott she not gonna let that man go she been wanting a decade for her chance Scott better sleep with one eye open," a tweet read.

Fans of Love Island: All Stars season 2 further said:

"Tina and Scott are such begs I can’t deal with them anymore," a person wrote.

"My advice to Tina is to move on. Scott has stylishly told her he isn’t interested. I love the fact that don’t bring Tina back put pressure on him," a fan commented.

"I do like you and want you"— Scott talks to Tina about their relationship in Love Island: All Stars season 2

In Love Island: All Stars season 2 episode 17, Scott and Tina had a conversation after the latter survived elimination. He told Tina he was "buzzing" she was back, and said he was stressed out about her potentially going home.

Tina said almost being dumped from Love Island: All Stars season 2 gave her a "wake up" call and she recalled their connection not being "nice" for the past few days. She added that she would have hated it if she left while they were still on bad terms.

Scott told Tina he wanted to spend every moment with her and stop listening to "outside pressures" and other people's voices. The Love Island: All Stars season 2 islander wanted them to do better. Tina told Scott she needed to know whether he liked her.

"I do like you and want you," he said.

Tina said she knew but what was "all" she needed to hear, and explained she hadn't felt like Scott liked her lately. The Love Island: All Stars season 2 islander asked Tina what more he could do, because he didn't change his "affection" towards her. He said he still wanted to cuddle and kiss her. He added that he hadn't been "off" with her.

"Though the conversation has made you feel like I've been off, I haven't been off with you, I haven't changed anything," Scott said.

The male islander suggested they stop listening to what other people had to say and focus on their connection.

Fans of the reality show commented on the conversation online and were critical of Scott's behavior.

Episodes of Love Island: All Stars season 2 are available to stream on ITVX.

