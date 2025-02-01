"Understood his assignment" — Love Island: All Stars fans react to Omar Nyame's return

Omar Nyame joined Love Island: All Stars on January 31 as a bombshell, shaking up the villa. His arrival followed a dramatic recoupling where Danielle chose Curtis, upsetting Ekin-Su.

In his pre-villa interview with ITV, Omar shared his reasons for coming back, saying that he was "looking for love", and he wants to find a girlfriend. His first time on the show ended when he and Jess White were eliminated after being voted one of the least favorite couples.

Since then, he reconnected with Grace Jackson outside the villa, which has led to speculation about whether they will pick up where they left off. Fans of the show Love Island: All Stars took to X, reacting to Omar's return.

"omar understood his assignment. that part of the speech was unnecessary. i am watching so catherine can win," one fan commented.

"Omar is the only hottest guy in that villa right now," another user said.

"Haven't watched #LoveIslandAllStars for two weeks bcoz it was becoming boring but now that Omar is in with Catherine make I go watch from last week," an X user wrote.

"Omar and Catherine need to scam their way to the finale," a tweet read.

Some Love Island: All Stars fans are praising Omar's energy as "unmatched" and believe he is better than in his previous season.

"Omar is really bombshelling compared to last season. Energy is unmatched. Didn't get to see this much of his personality last season in multiple episodes. Feel like a few of the guys really dimmed his light last season. + his edit," a fan wrote.

"I really do love Omar and the man is fine, but I’m still not over the shit he said about Mimii and Uma," one netizen tweeted.

"Omar fine a*s is backkkkkk," a user commented.

"I actually hope Catherine and Omar work," one tweet read.

Omar’s past and his return to the Love Island: All Stars villa

Omar first appeared in Love Island season 11 in 2024, entering as a bombshell. During his time in the villa, he was coupled up with Uma Jammeh and Jess White but also showed interest in Grace Jackson. His attempt to bond with Grace led to tension with Joey Essex, as both were interested in her. At one point, the situation between them escalated, causing an argument between them.

Despite his efforts, Omar was unable to build a lasting connection in the villa. He and Jess White were voted one of the least favorite couples by the public, resulting in their elimination alongside Tiffany Leighton. After leaving the show, Omar and Grace reconnected outside the villa, but their relationship did not continue for long. Now, with both of them in Love Island: All Stars, fans are interested to know whether they will rekindle their connection or focus on different people.

"I’ll see how she's going and see if there's anything there. That’s all I can do, explore things and see what happens," he said about Grace.

Before re-entering the villa, Omar said he was open to exploring all possibilities and would see how things developed with Grace. However, he also made it clear that he was not limiting himself to any single connection.

Love Island: All Stars airs daily on ITV2, except Saturdays, and is available to stream on ITVX.

