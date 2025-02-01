"I'm looking for love" — Love Island: All Stars bombshell Omar Nyame returns for a second chance

Love Island: All Stars continues to bring familiar faces back into the villa, with the latest arrival being Omar Nyame. In the January 31 episode, Omar made his entrance as a bombshell, surprising the Islanders and altering the connections within the villa.

The former season 11 contestant has returned for another chance at finding love, just months after his first appearance on the show. Before stepping into the villa, Omar spoke in an interview with ITV, stating:

"I'm looking for love, I want to find a girlfriend and it didn’t exactly go to plan last time!"

He explained that he is open to new connections and hopes his second chance will lead to something more lasting. His previous experience on Love Island ended when he and Jess White were eliminated after being voted one of the least favorite couples. However, Omar later reconnected with Grace Jackson outside the villa, leading to speculation about their unexplored connection on the show.

In the previous episode, new bombshell Danielle Sellers chose Curtis Pritchard during the recoupling, leaving Ekin-Su single. Thus, Omar's entry into the villa has created tension among the couples.

Omar’s history on Love Island and past connections

Omar first appeared on Love Island season 11 in 2024, entering the villa as a bombshell. During his time on the show, he was coupled with Uma Jammeh and Jess White. However, he also expressed interest in Grace Jackson, which created tension between him and Joey Essex. At one point, the two contestants confronted each other over their feelings for Grace.

Despite his efforts, Omar was unable to build a strong enough connection to stay in the competition. He and Jess White were eventually voted one of the least favorite couples by the public, leading to their elimination alongside Tiffany Leighton. After leaving the show, Omar and Grace reportedly reconnected in the outside world, though their relationship did not last long. He spoke about Grace in an interview with ITV:

"I’ll see how she's going and see if there's anything there. That’s all I can do, explore things and see what happens."

Now that both Omar and Grace are in the Love Island: All Stars villa, fans are watching closely to see if they will pick up where they left off or explore different connections. Before re-entering the show, Omar shared that he is open to seeing how things develop with Grace but is not limiting himself to just one person.

What does Omar hope to find in Love Island: All Stars?

Before stepping into the villa, Omar explained his reasons for returning. He stated that he is serious about finding love and hopes that his second chance will bring him closer to the right person. While he had connections during season 11, none of them turned into lasting relationships. He now sees Love Island: All Stars as an opportunity to approach things differently and focus on deeper connections.

"It’s round two so I’m ready to go! I’m ready to play the field as well. I want to be a bit mysterious. The other person will know how I’m feeling, I’m not going to tell them at first but they’ll definitely feel my aura and my vibe," he shared.

Omar also said that "communication was fundamental" for him in relationships. He believes that a "friendship" can lead to a "good relationship," which is something he will keep in mind as he gets to know the other Islanders.

New episodes of Love Island: All Stars air daily on ITV2, except Saturdays, and are available to stream on ITVX.

