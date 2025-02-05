"It's more of a friendship" — Love Island: All Stars' Olivia on her connection with Marcel 

Love Island: All Stars' Olivia Hawkins spoke about her connection with Marcel Somerville following their exit from the show, in an exclusive interview with People magazine on February 4, 2025, The two left the South African villa on January 22 after being voted the least compatible couple by the public.

Despite their elimination, Olivia shared that she and Marcel have remained in touch.

"We still speak every day, but I think we've just agreed that it's more of a friendship," she said.

During their time in the villa, Olivia and Marcel formed a connection but did not start off as a couple. Olivia was originally paired with Luca, while Marcel was reunited with his ex, Gabby, based on a public vote.

As the season progressed, Olivia and Marcel explored their connection, but their journey was cut short when they were eliminated after nine days. Olivia reflected on how their time on the show was limited and how things might have been different if they had more time together.

Olivia on how timing impacted their connection in Love Island: All Stars

Olivia explained that Marcel and she did not have much time to develop their relationship in the Love Island: All Stars villa before being eliminated. She acknowledged that if they had spent more time together on the show, things could have turned out differently.

"I feel like potentially we could have developed something being in there," she shared.

After leaving the show, Olivia and Marcel had to navigate their connection outside the villa. She pointed out that adjusting to life outside the show, along with public opinions and busy schedules, made it challenging to see where things would go.

"It's just harder coming out after having so little time because then you have people's opinions and our lives become so busy," she explained.

Olivia also admitted that she was surprised when Marcel and she were voted least compatible. At that point in the villa, she believed their relationship was strong compared to other couples.

"If anyone had voted for the top two most compatible couples, it would've been me and Marcel and Ekin-Su and Curtis," she said.

She recalled that other Islanders were also surprised by their exit. However, she added that after leaving, she was able to avoid some of the drama that followed in the villa.

Life after the villa and watching this season post-elimination

Since leaving Love Island: All Stars, Olivia has been adjusting to life outside the villa. She shared that the transition has been different, as she sometimes forgets she is no longer being filmed.

"I've just been trying to kind of get back into a routine, which is hard when you come back because obviously you're just flung out back into the public [eye]," she said.

She also mentioned that she has been watching the rest of the season and noted how much has changed since she left.

"Since we've left, it's gone wild," Olivia said.

She also reflected on how detached she feels from the show now, saying she could not picture herself in the villa anymore. Watching the season play out, she sees the Love Island: All Stars Islanders as "characters" and finds it "very bizarre."

Although Marcel and she did not continue their relationship beyond the show, Olivia confirmed that they are still in touch and remain on good terms. She expressed that it would have been a shame to lose contact completely.

New episodes of Love Island: All Stars air daily at 9 pm ET on Peacock.

