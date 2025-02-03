Love Island star Shaughna Phillips and baby daughter involved in crash with double-decker bus

On February 2, 2025, Love Island star Shaughna Phillips revealed on her Instagram story that she and her one-year-old daughter, Lucia, were involved in a minor crash with a double-decker bus in London. Phillips shared a photo showing the bus’s shattered windscreen and mentioned that the incident occurred on Saturday night.

In her post, Phillips stated that while the crash was not severe, it was particularly concerning because her daughter was in the car.

Phillips rose to fame after appearing on the winter edition of Love Island season 6 in 2020. She gained widespread attention during a dramatic re-coupling scene when her then-partner, Callum Jones, chose to pair up with another contestant, Molly Smith, in Casa Amor. Her reaction, in which she simply said, “Congrats, hun,” became a viral catchphrase on social media.

On Sunday, Shaughna Phillips shared details about the crash in an Instagram Story. She posted a picture of the bus’s damaged windscreen and reassured her followers that she and her daughter were safe. While she mentioned feeling sore, she expressed relief that the situation was not worse.

“Could have been much worse, and with Lucia in the car which was the scariest part.“A bit sore today but I’ll take that any day. Always wear your seatbelt,” she wrote in the story.

In her message, Phillips stressed the importance of wearing a seatbelt, highlighting how safety measures can make a difference in these situations. However, she did not provide further details about the accident, such as whether the bus collided with her car or if other vehicles were involved. She also did not mention if any formal reports were filed with authorities.

Phillips remains active on social media, where she shares insights into her life post-Love Island. Since her reality TV appearance, she has built a following as an influencer, using her platform to discuss a range of topics.

Shaughna Phillips’ journey on Love Island

Phillips appeared on the first winter edition of Love Island, where she initially formed a strong connection with Callum Jones. However, their relationship changed when he decided to re-couple with Molly Smith. The moment became one of the most talked-about scenes of the season, helping Phillips gain a large following on social media.

Before entering the Love Island villa, Phillips worked in a professional environment where she was valued for her work rather than her looks. She later found it difficult to adjust to the sudden shift in focus, with many questions directed at her about cosmetic treatments and fashion choices.

Speaking to the PA news agency on May 2, 2022, she said:

"When I walked into an office or meeting, no-one cared about what I looked like because it was about what you were about to say."

She continued:

“I always tried to be the smartest person in the room and suddenly overnight, no-one cared about what I wanted to say – no-one cared about my opinion."

Despite this, she has remained engaged with her audience, discussing topics related to her career, personal life, and experiences as a mother. Phillips has also taken part in public conversations about the impact of reality TV and how it affects contestants after the show ends.

Watch new episodes of Love Island: All Stars airing every day except Saturdays on ITV2.

