⁠"You said you wouldn’t"— Love Island: All Stars' Grace criticizes Luca for kissing Samie

Love Island: All Stars season 22 was released this week on February 4, 2025, on ITV. The segment saw two new bombshells — Samie and Chuggs enter the villa. The female islander knew one person in the villa as she claimed that Luca Bish had previously sent her a direct message on Instagram.

She further claimed that he later deleted the message when she didn't reply. Although Luca told the new cast member that he only "fancied" Grace, during a game of Truth or Dare, he kissed Samie, even after knowing Grace didn't want him to.

As Luca took a seat next to Grace after kissing Samie, he asked if she was okay. The latter was upset by Luca's decision, considering she had made it known that she didn't want him to and he agreed.

"You said you wouldn't kiss her," Grace said.

Luca walks off after clashing with Grace during Love Island: All Stars season 2 in episode 22

In the latest episode of Love Island: All Stars season 2, Samie entered the villa along with Chuggs. The female islander spoke to Elma about her late arrival and noted that Luca looked like he had seen a ghost. She explained to the cast member that he had previously reached out to her over Instagram but had deleted his message when she didn't reply.

When she spoke to Luca, the male Love Island: All Stars season 2 cast member recalled the events differently and claimed she sent him a message first and that he took a screenshot of the same.

Luca told Grace about the conversation with Samie and told her that he was clear that he only liked Grace. He recalled reminding Samie that she sent someone a message about him, noting that she liked him.

"If she's come in and is gunning for one guy, and then pulled you for a char first, then it's pretty obvious which guy she's gonna go for," Grace said.

They included Ronnie in the conversation and Grace asked Ronnie what Samie said about Luca. Ronnie noted that he had Grace's "back" and that although the bombshell didn't take Luca's name, she meant him. When Grace asked Luca if she was "sticking it" on him "pretty thick," he said, "Not really."

The islanders later got a text informing them of the Spin the Bottle challenge. The task required the Love Island: All Stars season 2 cast members to read out cards and kiss the person who they thought would be fit into the description of the card.

Luke asked Grace who he should kiss and she told him to kiss Catherine. However, things didn't go as planned. Luca's card required him to "snog" an islander who wasn't his partner, that was his "vibe."

The male contestant kissed Samie and asked Grace if she was okay. She asked him to "shut the f*ck up," and Luca said it was okay if she wasn't okay. Grace reminded him that he said he wouldn't kiss her but went ahead with it anyway.

When it was Harriet's turn, her card read that she had to kiss the islanders who turned her on the most. Grace said she wanted that card, which upset Luca.

"I'm gonna go if you carry on Grace, that's just pathetic," Luca said.

Grace retaliated that she "literally told him" she would be uncomfortable with him kissing Samie and he did it anyway. Harriet kissed Luca and the islanders continued the game. He asked the contestants if the game was over and left the group.

"Right, I'm done, see you later," he added.

Tune in on February 5, 2025 to see what happens next between Luca and Grace in Love Island: All Stars season 2 on ITV.

