"One WICKED man"— Love Island: All Stars fans criticize Luca for kissing Samie

Love Island: All Stars season 2 aired episode 22 this week on Tuesday, February 4, 2025. The segment saw two new bombshells enter the villa — Chuggs Wallis and Samie Elishi. The latter told Luca that she fancied him and found him good-looking and the male islander said he thought she was also good-looking.

Later in the episode, the cast played a game of Truth or Dare and Luca asked his partner, Grace who he should choose if he had to perform a dare. Grace told him to pick Catherine, however, when he was tasked to "snog" or kiss an islander who wasn't his partner, he kissed Samie.

Fans of Love Island: All Stars commented on Luca's actions online and criticized him for kissing Samie during the task. One person wrote on X:

Love Island: All Stars fans react to Luca kissing Samie (Image via Instagram/@sanaravishing)

"Luca is one WICKED man for him to kiss Samie after he just told Grace he wouldn’t kiss her."

"I was with Luca…. Until he flat out ASKED Grace, who do YOU want me to kiss and she said NOT Sammie…. Just kiss Catherine. Then the man gets up and kisses Sammie!? Boy? Why ask? I mean really," a fan commented.

"Luca asked grace who he shouldn’t kiss, grace answered, and then Luca went and kissed samie and y’all found a way to villainize grace. Make sure to zip his pants back up when y’all done," a tweet read.

Fans of Love Island: All Stars season 2 felt Luca shouldn't have kissed Samie:

"IDC what anyone says, Luca could have just pecked Samie on the cheek !!! He told Grace he wouldn’t kiss her… it wouldn’t have mattered if it was a cop out, he shouldn’t of done it," a person wrote.

"Not here for the grace hate, luca specifically said he wouldn’t kiss Samie because it would hurt grace but what did he do… he kissed samie. THATS F*CKED UP. She has every right to be fuming," a fan commented.

"luca is such an idiot, talking about ‘you okay?’ she asked you to kiss catherine and you did the opposite of what she asked you to do and kissed samie?? tw*t," a tweet read.

Fans of Love Island: All Stars further said:

"Grace already said what her boundaries were and Luca completely disrespected them. Yeah, they’re open but Grace was clear the night before and just before the game where the line was. Luca said he wouldn’t kiss Samie and did it anyway. Oof," a person wrote.

"So Luca was too honest. He could have kissed Samie on the cheek and said he didn’t want to disrespect Grace or he could have chosen anyone else. These boys have no idea how to manage a girls feelings," a fan commented.

"You said you wouldn't kiss her but you did"— Grace gets upset with Luca in Love Island: All Stars season 2

In Love Island: All Stars season 2 episode 21, during a game of Truth or Dare, Luca asked Grace who he should kiss during the game and the latter said "Catherine."

When Luca's turn came, his dare was to "Snog the islander" other than his partner who was his "vibe." Luca walked over to Samie and kissed her on the lips before taking a seat next to Grace. He asked her if she was alright and said it was okay if she wasn't.

"You said you wouldn't kiss her but you did. Just shut the f*ck up," she said.

Later in the episode, Harriet's card instructed her to kiss three islanders who she found the most attractive and Grace said she wanted that card. Luca told the Love Island: All Stars cast member he would go if she carried on and called her "pathetic."

She recalled telling Luca that she would be uncomfortable with kissing Samie but that he did it anyway.

Fans of Love Island: All Stars season 2 commented on the game of Truth or Dare online and criticized the islander for kissing Samie.

Episodes of Love Island: All Stars season 2 are available to watch on ITVX.

