"Madness"— Love Island: All Stars react to Samie revealing Luca sent her a DM

Love Island: All Stars season 2 aired episode 22 on Tuesday, February 4, 2025. The segment saw the introduction of two new bombshells — Chuggs Wallis and Samie Elishi.

After Samie entered the villa, she spoke to Elma Pazar about Luca Bich's reaction to her entrance. She told the latter that the islander looked like he had seen a ghost, and said it was because he had previously sent her a direct message on Instagram. She said it was in September, and Elma said that was quite recent. Samie said that she replied once and then ignored him, after which Luca deleted his messages.

Fans of Love Island: All Stars season 2 commented on Samie's reveal online.

"Oh Luca has been in Sammie’s dm. Like the entire villa peeped the tension from the minute she walked in. Madness," one person wrote on X.

"Samie telling the most gobby person in the villa the Luca dm’d her," a fan commented.

"oh luca and sammie sliding into dm's interesting," a tweet read.

Fans of Love Island: All Stars season 2 reacted to Luca deleting his DM's to Samie.

"Luca DM’d then deleted all his messages when he got pied. Weirdo behaviour. He will never change," a person wrote.

"We didn't even get to see the conclusion to Sammy and Luca's who dm'd who first debate??? Why do the editors cut off such a juicy convos," a fan commented.

"I’m not seeing the big deal…he DM’d her then…this is now? He unsent them which is odd but not over thinking worthy," a tweet read.

Fans of Love Island: All Stars season 2 further said:

"Also, sending DM’s and deleting them is the biggest ICK! What are you doing? Have shame!" a person wrote.

"This why I’m not nice no more I don’t respond fan mail be nice a mutha f*cka just think sh*t sweet lol b*tch a nobody lol tryna play with ppl who tf are you nothing a loser that dm me b*tch go away trash lol," a fan commented.

"It's not going to put me off speaking to him more"— Samie chimes in on Luca and Grace's relationship in Love Island: All Stars season 2

In Love Island: All Stars season 2, episode 22, while in conversation with Elma, bombshell Samie Elisha opened up about Luca sending her messages on Instagram. The new islander revealed that at the time she was heartbroken over someone else and didn't reply to him after a point. Samie further revealed that eventually Luca deleted the messages he sent and she felt "quite bad."

Samie commented on Luca's presence in Love Island: All Stars season 2 and said that while Luca and Grace were still getting to know each other, they weren't together.

"It's not going to put me off speaking to him more. We'll just see what happens," she said.

She pulled Luca aside to talk to him and the Love Island: All Stars season 2 bombshell asked him how he was doing. Luca said he was doing "really good" and enjoying his time on the ITV show. He said the only girl he fancied was Grace and Samie wondered if the female islander was Luca's "normal type."

The Love Island: All Stars season 2 male cast member said that he didn't know but added that looks could only last for so long, and people eventually needed more than that. He asked what kind of a person Samie was looking for when she entered the show and she said "someone funny," and nice.

Samie apologized for ignoring his messages and Luca said he ignored her first. The female islander disagreed and Luca said he took a screenshot. Meanwhile, Elma informed Grace about what Samie had told her about Luca sending her a message on Instagram.

Fans of the dating reality show commented on Samie's reveal online and criticized Luca for allegedly deleting his messages.

Fans can watch episodes of Love Island: All Stars season 2 on ITVX.

