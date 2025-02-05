"Team Ronnie"— Love Island: All Stars fans react to Harriet telling Chuggs she was "open"

Love Island: All Stars season 2 aired a brand new episode this week on Tuesday, February 4, 2025, on ITV. Episode 21 introduced two new islanders, Samie Elishi and Chuggs Wallis.

As the islanders got to know the other cast members better, Chuggs spoke to Harriet, during which the latter claimed she was "really open" to forming new connections. Chuggs later told Casey about the same, who told Harriet's partner, Ronnie.

Fans reacted to the conversation online and termed it "movie night gold."

"I never thought I’d say this but, hashtag team Ronnie. Harriet’s talking like he’s disposable and I’m not a fan," one person wrote on X.

"I was hoping Chuggs would go for Harriet. She's 100% trying to get of Ronnie," a fan commented.

"can you image if Chuggs steal Harriet that’s the fireworks from Ronnie I wanna see," a tweet read.

Fans of Love Island: All Stars season 2 also criticized Harriet.

"Playing tit for tat games in a relationship is bs and this is where Harriet is losing me. Either she wants to be with Ronnie or she doesn’t, what’s the point of trying to get 1 up you’re just wasting his and your time then," a person wrote.

"Harriet literally did just tell Chuggs she’s completely open, why is she backtracking by saying she’s leaning towards Ronnie now?? Always playing the victim," a fan commented.

"harriet clearly wants ronnie to be all in for her but he has to allow her to have the love island experience too. cos if ronnie got to know someone, harriet would kick off & say he ain’t serious even tho he has been screaming love for a minute now," a tweet read.

Fans of Love Island: All Stars season 2 further said:

"It does kind o' look proper f*cked up, Ronnie, pal... Harriet's, almost playing you/a game 'n shit, AND, she knows you're in love with her... Dead, that," a person wrote.

"Chuggs and Harriet chat is Movie Night gold," a fan commented.

"It surprised me"— Chuggs tells Casey about his conversation with Harriet in Love Island: All Stars season 2

In Love Island: All Stars season 2 episode 22, Chuggs Wallis and Samie Elishi entered the villa as bombshells. They spoke to several islanders, including Samie speaking to Luca and Chuggs speaking to Harriet.

During Chuggs and Harriet's conversation, they spoke about her time in the villa so far, and her connection with Ronnie. The female Love Love Island: All Stars season 2 cast member told Chuggs that she didn't come on the show to "get back" with her ex, Ronnie. She further said that she was "100% not closed off."

Chuggs later told Casey about the conversation and noted that Harriet wanted other guys to talk to her.

"She said she's very open, it surprised me," he added.

Chuggs further said that he wasn't sure whether she said it to "wind" Ronnie up though. The male islander approached Ronnie to tell him about what he had learned. However, Ronnie was unfazed by it. The Love Island: All Stars season 2 cast member said he knew they were "open," but getting closer. He added that there would be a time when he wouldn't appreciate hearing things like that later.

As Harriet joined the two, Casey confronted her about the choice of words. The female islander explained that she told Chuggs she was "obviously more leaning towards Ronnie" because somebody else hadn't come in yet that she fancied. However, she added that she had told Ronnie the same thing.

"I just think it's unfair for Ronnie," Casey added.

Harriet got upset and asked why Casey felt strongly about the situation. She reminded Casey it was the two of them in a situation and not the islander.

Fans online commented on Harriet and Chugg's conversation and felt she was being unfair to Ronnie.

Tune in from Sunday to Friday to watch new episodes of Love Island: All Stars season 2 on ITV.

