"What a mess"— Love Island: All Stars fans react to Scott and Tina's breakup

Love Island: All Stars season 2 aired episode 20 this week on Sunday, February 2, 2025. The segment saw Tina and Scott's relationship end, after which the male islander exited the villa.

The male cast member revealed that something was holding him back and he was panicking because he wanted it to be her but he wasn't feeling it which frustrated him.

Fans reacted to Scott breaking up with Tina online and called their situation "a mess" online. One person wrote on X:

Love Island: All Stars fans react to Scott and Tina's breakup (Image via X/@sophiasackey1)

"So Tina waited to get to know Scott for 10 years and this is how it’s ended. Like what a mess. Scott never wanted this girl he just likes a chase, go home and chase people."

"Food for thought, Scott hasn’t had a chance to pick someone himself — the public chose India and went with it. Tina picked him again and went with it. He didn’t get a full experience because he was trying to be a gentleman at his detriment IMO," a fan commented.

"you can really tell that scott is from the earlier seasons where they didn't go into the show for fame. if he really wanted to, he could've faked it with tina for games sake, but even 9 years later, still entered with genuine intentions," a tweet read.

Fans of Love Island: All Stars season 2 defended Scott's decision to break up with Tina:

"it’s very obvious scott was just confused about his feelings for tina, i don’t think that makes him a bad person," a person wrote.

"I think Scott genuinely cares for Tina, just not in the way she wanted," a fan commented.

"I like Elma, but if Scott’s not feeling Tina then he’s not feeling her. Going at him like that was just not nice," a tweet read.

Fans of Love Island: All Stars season 2 further said:

"Some of you are very hypocritical, yous say Ekin can’t be this upset with Curtis after only being together for 2wks but also want Scott to practically be married off to Tina? He’s not feeling it y’all want him to fake it?" a person wrote.

"I'm sorry but waiting 9 years to be w Scott just for him not to like you is kinda crazy icl I'm sorry Tina you deserved way better," a fan commented.

"I'm so sorry"— Love Island: All Stars season 2 star Scott breaks up with Tina in latest episode

In Love Island: All Stars season 2 episode 20, Scott and Tina had a conversation about their relationship. Scott asked her if she was alright and the latter told him she had doubts about their connection due to what happened between him and Luca. She noted she wondered it was "enough" for Scott or if he felt like something was missing.

Tina stated she needed to know whether they had a future together and Scott told her he had meant to speak to her. The Love Island: All Stars season 2 star recalled the latest recoupling ceremony and referred to his comments. Scott said everything he said about her was true and said she was a "beautiful soul inside and out."

He appreciated her for looking out for him but said he felt something was holding him back. He recalled being unsure earlier in the villa and said the panic he felt then, it was too early for that. However, he continued to feel the same way despite wanting it to be her.

He said there was "not one bad thing" about the Love Island: All Stars season 2 islander and he wanted it to be her.

"You are so food for me and I'm more looking at myself going like — I'm so frustrated but when I see all the other boys up there and just speaking from the heart and so freely, I think you deserve that," Scott said.

Scott added that he wanted to be able to give Tina that but he couldn't because he didn't "fully feel it." He added that he didn't think he could give the Love Island: All Stars season 2 star "anymore." Tina said it was "fine" and that she was glad he was honest. Scott said that he could kiss her and cuddle with her but that was the extent of how much he could give her.

"I'm so sorry because you don't deserve that," he added.

Fans of Love Island: All Stars season 2 commented on Scott and Tina's breakup online and felt bad for Tina. However, they supported Scott's decision to end the relationship.

Tune in every day apart from Saturdays to watch new episodes of Love Island: All Stars season 2 on ITV.

