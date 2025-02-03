"Scott isn’t dying"— Love Island: All Stars fans react to the cast crying over islander's exit

Love Island: All Stars season 2 aired a brand new episode this week on February 2, 2025. The segment saw Scott break up with Tina, followed by him leaving the villa. The islander spoke to Luca Bich about his decision followed by having an emotional conversation with Tina. The cast member's decision earned him an emotional response as several cast members, including Luca, Casey, and Tina sobbing over Scott's decision to leave.

Fans of the ITV reality show commented on the cast's reaction online and felt like it was too much. One person wrote on X:

"I just hope the islanders know that Scott isn’t dying and that they’ll see him in a week for the wrap party. All the crying feels really weird tbh."

"why r ppl crying & pretending 2 b sad over Scott f*cking off? 1 step closer 2 winning," a fan commented.

"I like Scott, but why are they all crying like he's just been given 2 weeks to live? He's going home from a free holiday where he's been for 3 weeks. They can see him in a week or 2 again," a tweet read.

Some fans of Love Island: All Stars season 2 had a positive response to Scott crying:

"Scott leaving, along with Luca & Casey crying is actually making me feel a bit emosh!!" a person wrote.

"Scott and Luca crying together was really cute. There’s too many gcse grade actors in there, I think Scott’s just outgrown it," a fan commented.

"Casey crying for Scott too??? Nahhhh. I really feel like Scott is a genuine guy. I got your back bro!" a tweet read.

Fans of Love Island: All Stars season 2 further said:

"They are all crying like Scott told them all he has three weeks left to live. The only person who is allowed do cry is Tina bc he wasted her mf time smh," a person wrote.

"You can tell Scott was a safe space for Luca because the way he cried and said “why” hit me hard," a fan commented.

"But why?"— Luca reacts to Scott's decision to leave Love Island: All Stars season 2

In Love Island: All Stars season 2 episode 20, Scott spoke to Luca about his decision to self-eliminate. He told him he had to go and the latter asked if he had given it enough thought and Scott said "Yeah," and added that he wanted to tell Luca first.

"But why?" Luca asked.

Scott told the Love Island: All Stars season 2 islander that he couldn't force connections and felt like he had tried everything he could. Scott added he didn't know what else to do and if he stayed, he wouldn't be being himself. Scott stated he had to be true to himself.

"I know you're gonna smash it and I'm buzzing that you've got what you got with Grace," Scott said.

The Love Island: All Stars season 2 star told Scott that he trusted him the most in the villa and Scott responded that was why he needed to tell Luca first. Scott said he was going to tell the guys next and pack up.

The Love Island: All Stars season 2's Scott gathered the rest of the cast around and informed them of their decision. Several cast members guessed what the gathering was about and Tina started to cry. Scott told the cast members he didn't want to be sad because he had the best time with them.

He told them of their decision to leave and said he was in a "great place" and called them his "family." He said he didn't blame anyone for his departure and said he was at peace with it. Tina and Scott hugged and cried together as he apologized to her for leaving.

Fans online reacted to the tearful goodbye online and felt the cast's reaction was a little much.

Tune in every week from Sunday to Friday to watch new episodes of Love Island: All Stars season 2 on ITV.

