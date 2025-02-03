"That's the signs I was getting" — Love Island All Stars' Tina on break up with Scott

In the latest episode of Love Island All Stars which aired on February 2, 2025, Tina shared her feelings about her relationship with Scott following their emotional breakup. While reflecting on the situation, she said,

"I just wanted to trust that it was going to be like that I would maybe get it and get I wanted because that's the signs I was getting like by things he was saying but it's just not."

Despite the positive moments earlier in the episode, when Scott chose Tina during the recoupling, doubts and concerns arose. This led to Scott making the difficult decision to leave the Love Island All Stars villa. His honesty about his feelings and Tina's subsequent reaction highlights the emotional dynamics within their relationship.

Trending

The turning point in Scott and Tina's relationship on Love Island All Stars

Scott's honest thought

The conversation between Scott and Tina revealed the internal struggle Scott was facing. During their chat, he told Tina,

"Everything I said was the truth and facts and you are a beautiful soul inside and out you do look after me you do all these little things for me."

Scott expressed deep appreciation for Tina, but he also explained that something was holding him back from taking their connection to the next level. He admitted,

"I can't... there's not one bad thing I can say about you and I want it to be you because you are so good for me,"

Scott’s feelings conflicted with the depth of the connection he was hoping to reach, which led him to conclude that she deserved better than him as he struggled to speak his heart out as compared to the other men in the villa.

He made it clear that his inability to provide Tina with the openness and commitment she deserved was a major factor in his decision to step back. His words underscored the difficult position he found himself in, where despite his affection for Tina, he couldn’t offer the next level of intimacy she was seeking.

Tina's response and emotional impact

Tina’s reaction to Scott’s decision was initially one of acceptance, though it was clear that she had been hoping for a different outcome. After Scott expressed his feelings, she responded,

"That's fine I mean just glad you tell me."

Despite her composed exterior, Tina later reflected on the situation in a confessional. In a Love Island All Stars confessional she shared that she felt "stupid" for wanting to trust in their relationship.

Her feelings of disappointment stemmed from the signs she had been interpreting throughout their relationship, which led her to believe that they were on the path toward something more substantial. Tina highlighted her belief that Scott’s actions and words were indicating a stronger future for them, but the outcome did not align with those expectations.

As Tina processed the breakup, she spoke to her friends in the Love Island All Stars villa, confirming the end of her relationship with Scott. She simply stated,

"It's done, we're done, done, we're done."

Her words marked the finality of the situation where she underscored her acceptance of the circumstances and her decision to close that chapter

Catch up on Love Island All Stars on ITV2 and streams on ITVX. Don't miss the latest episodes for more emotional moments and dramatic twists!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback