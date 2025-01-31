Where to follow Love Island All Stars' Curtis Pritchard on Instagram? Age, job, and more explored

Love Island All Stars season 2 premiered on January 13, 2025, featuring contestants from previous seasons who are seeking another opportunity to find a romantic connection. Among the returning Islanders is Curtis Pritchard, a 28-year-old dancer and choreographer who first appeared on Love Island season 5 in 2019.

Viewers interested in following Curtis Pritchard on Instagram can find him under the username @curtispritchard12. With over 1 million followers, he shares updates about his experiences on Love Island All Stars, personal moments, and other aspects of his life.

Everything to know about Love Island All Stars' Curtis Pritchard

Who is Curtis Pritchard?

Curtis Pritchard is a reality television personality and professional dancer. He hails from Stoke-on-Trent, Staffordshire, and is 28 years old. He first appeared in Love Island in the year 2019 during season 5. At that time, he entered the show as one of its original contestants with Tommy Fury.

According to Cosmopolitan, initially, he dated Amy Hart, but they broke up later in the season. He then started dating Maura Higgins, and they ended up in fourth place. The two continued seeing each other outside of the villa after leaving the show but separated in March 2020. At the time, Maura said during an interview with Fabulous magazine that the two had managed schedules that proved them unable to continue with the relationship.

Before Love Island, Curtis worked as a professional ballroom dancer and competed in Dancing with the Stars Ireland. He later appeared on other television programs, including The Greatest Dancer, Hollyoaks, and The Challenge UK. In 2023, he participated in Love Island Games, where he reunited with Maura, who was a co-host on the show.

Curtis is also known for his connection to his brother, AJ Pritchard, a professional dancer on Strictly Come Dancing season 14 (2016). Curtis returned for Love Island All Stars, explaining that he is in a different stage of life and looking to settle down. As per, Cosmopolitan, he stated that he has not yet found the right person and hopes this experience will lead to a meaningful connection.

Curtis' Instagram presence

Curtis Pritchard's Instagram account, @curtispritchard12, features posts related to his time on reality television, his personal life, and events he has attended. In January 2025, he uploaded photos with Kaz Crossley from Love Island All Stars and The Challenge, captioning the post:

"We’ve crossed paths before, but is it the real deal…? 💘👀 -SWIPE- @loveisland."

In December 2024, he shared a photo of himself sitting under a Christmas tree at the end of a staircase, marking the occasion of the winter solstice. In the caption, he highlighted that it was the shortest day of the year.

Another December 2024 post featured a series of images from Winter Wonderland in London, where he spent time with friends and family. The caption read:

"Finlay made it to #winterwonderland ❄️🎅."

In November 2024, he shared pictures of himself with family members wearing hippie-themed outfits, mentioning that they were embracing the style of that era and referencing peace and love. Additionally, in October, he uploaded a photo from Azzurra restaurant, and wrote in the caption:

"Great food and way too much alcohol 🍷 #whatanight."

Watch how the islanders' stories unfold on Love Island All Stars. The episodes air daily, except for Saturdays, at 9 PM GMT on ITV2 and ITVX.

