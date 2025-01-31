"She's red flags" — Love Island All Stars' Curtis' brother AJ Pritchard weighs in on Ekin-Su's meltdown

AJ Pritchard, the older brother of Love Island All Stars contestant Curtis, has shared his thoughts on the recent drama involving Ekin-Su in the villa. Following an emotional scene in which Ekin-Su confronted Curtis about his interaction with new islander Danielle Sellers, AJ expressed his concerns about Ekin-Su’s behavior.

"She’s going well over the top. She’s not handling it very well at all. She’s red flags," AJ remarked.

The drama unfolded when two new bombshells entered the villa, including Danielle, who invited Curtis to spend the night with her. This set off a chain of events that tested Curtis and Ekin-Su's relationship.

AJ Pritchard's shares his thoughts on Curtis' relationship on Love Island All Stars

AJ's thoughts on Ekin-Su's reaction

During the latest Love Island All Stars episode, two new bombshells entered the villa: Danielle Sellers and Sammy Root. Danielle invited Curtis to spend the night with her, but Curtis emphasized that he was "closed off" and still valued his connection with Ekin-Su.

Despite this, Curtis allowed Danielle to get to know him. Later, Danielle reassured Ekin-Su that nothing inappropriate had happened during their time together. However, Ekin-Su began to feel insecure about their connection and started to cry after seeing Curtis conversing with Danielle by the fire pit.

This led to a difficult conversation between the couple, during which Ekin-Su expressed her concerns. After watching the episode, AJ shared his views on Instagram Stories.

"Is it just me or maybe I’m his brother, maybe I have favouritism, but is Ekin like completely over-reacting?" he asked his followers.

AJ reveals his concerns for Curtis

Instagram Q&A (Image via Instagram Story/@aj11ace)

In an Instagram Q&A, AJ Pritchard and his girlfriend, Zara Zoffany, also discussed Curtis’ situation. A Love Island All Stars fan asked if Curtis was holding back from Danielle because Ekin-Su was watching. AJ responded by acknowledging that Curtis was in an uncomfortable position.

"Um, it's a really uncomfortable situation to be in like, in the real world, you wouldn't be in the situation."

Zara added that Curtis likely had feelings for Ekin-Su but also pointed out that he might not have fully explored his connection with Danielle.

"Danielle will work better, maybe he's seen like a different side. He closed himself off so early on that he wasn't even looking around," Zara said.

AJ agreed, noting that Curtis was a people-pleaser and did not want to upset anyone, which, according to him, could hurt people. AJ also expressed his belief that Curtis would eventually need to make a decision.

In another part of the conversation, AJ discussed the public's response to the show. He explained that viewers often only see a small portion of the overall events, stating,

"We see like what a Narrative TV show we see an edit of what an hour realistic 40 minutes maybe 10 minutes for each person moving a bit more of Ekin and Curtis."

He emphasized that the conversations on the show were much longer and more complex than they appeared on screen, adding that it was difficult to fully understand the situation based on the limited footage on Love Island All Stars.

Love Island All Stars continues to air on ITV2 and ITVX. Don't miss the drama—tune in to see how the relationships evolve!

