"Emotions got the best of me" — Love Island All Stars' Ekin opens up about her meltdown

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, a standout figure from Love Island All Stars, recently opened up to Curtis about her emotional reaction in the latest episode. The incident followed a tense situation involving Curtis Pritchard, where the dynamic between the two took a dramatic turn after Curtis was coupled with Danielle Sellers during the arrival of new bombshells.

In a conversation with Curtis, she explained,

“I'm also sorry it got to my emotions got the best of me it's only because I like you and you know."

The situation began to unfold when bombshells Sammy Root and Danielle Sellers entered the Love Island All Stars villa. Danielle’s choice to couple up with Curtis, who had previously been with Ekin-Su, triggered a chain of events that intensified emotions. Ekin-Su, visibly upset by this development, confronted Curtis directly.

Ekin and Curtis try to resolve tension between them on Love Island All Stars

The uncertainty escalates

The dynamics between Curtis and Ekin-Su continued to shift as the bombshells integrated into the group, with some of the other Islanders offering support to Ekin-Su, who confided in them. She admitted to feeling overwhelmed by the opinions of others, remarking,

“I was getting wound up as little I know all your friends care and all my friends care in here.”

On the other hand, Curtis Pritchard emphasized that he did not feel threatened by the unfolding drama. He expressed frustration with the behavior of some of the other girls, who were trying to provoke a reaction from Ekin-Su.

"The girls, I swear to God they were just riling up cuz they wanted to see the fiery side come out of you."

In turn, Ekin-Su admitted that the opinions of others had influenced her behavior, especially when she saw Curtis engaging in conversations with other Islanders, including Danielle. She reflected on her emotional response and the need to move past it:

"I think it just from everyone's opinions and it really fed into my head and naturally anyone would feel this way especially you know someone like me who's sensitive

Ekin-Su and Curtis clear the air

After the initial fallout, Curtis and Ekin-Su took time to address the situation privately, reflecting on their relationship and what the future might hold. Ekin-Su conveyed her uncertainty, saying she needed space to process the events. Curtis acknowledged the need for rebuilding trust, hoping they could move forward.

"I do feel like we have we have a good relationship together..I enjoy the fiery side as well." Curtis said.

Despite the tension on Love Island All Stars, Curtis and Ekin-Su agreed that their connection was important to them. Curtis also expressed that the external drama surrounding their relationship had created unnecessary stress.

“I just feel like yesterday was frustrating..She is a lovely girl she’s a really really nice sweet girl but I feel I want to focus all my energy on you,” he exlpained.

Curtis reassured Ekin-Su that his main focus was on their bond, even though external distractions made it challenging. As their conversation concluded, Curtis made it clear that he wanted to put the recent events behind them and prioritize their relationship moving forward.

He expressed a desire to focus solely on Ekin-Su, acknowledging the ups and downs of their connection but emphasizing his commitment to her.

"I want to forget about everything that's happened and I want to focus all my energy on you...You drive me mad sometimes but I also love it," he noted.

Catch all the action and drama on Love Island All Stars, airing now on ITV2 and ITVX. Stay tuned to see what happens next on Love Island All Stars!

