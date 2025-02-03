In Love Island All Stars season 2 episode 20, which aired on February 2, 2025, Scott decided to leave the villa. His exit followed a series of emotional moments and unresolved tensions with his partner, Tina, and the other Islanders. After much contemplation, Scott decided that continuing his journey on the show was not the right fit for him.

His doubts about his relationship with Tina and struggles to find a deeper connection with the other contestants culminated in his decision to leave. The episode also saw the aftermath of a heated argument between Scott and Elma, as tensions in the Love Island All Stars villa reached a breaking point.

Scott's emotional exit from Love Island All Stars season 2

Scott and Tina's relationship struggles

Trending

The episode picks up with a recoupling where Scott reaffirms his connection with Tina. Despite the couple’s bond, Scott later expressed doubts regarding their future together. On the terrace, Tina opened up to Gabby about her insecurities, admitting:

"I always have a little doubt that what happened last time is gonna happen again."

Tina reflected on the underlying fear of being let down again in the relationship. Gabby responded by offering support:

"I don't want you to waste any more time on waiting for him to decide whether you're the one or not. You're too special," he told Tina.

Meanwhile, Scott shared his frustrations with the boys. He explained that he felt "frustrated" as his feelings did not develop as they had for others in the Love Island All Stars villa. Despite their connection, Scott was unable to fully commit to Tina, and during a conversation with her, he confessed that something was "holding [him] back from going to the next level." He mentioned:

"I don't feel like I can give you any more and I think you fully deserve that."

Elma's frustration and Scott’s decision

Tina later confided in the girls about the situation, and Elma voiced her dissatisfaction with Scott’s behavior. Elma criticized Scott for not fully investing in his relationships, stating:

"You've had two blinding birds and there's something missing for both of them, what do you want? Is no-one gonna tell [Scott] 'cause I will."

This moment highlighted the division in the villa as some Islanders supported Scott’s decision, while others were frustrated by his uncertainty. As the tensions mounted, Scott and Elma engaged in a heated exchange, where Elma told him:

"If you're not happy then go home, babe."

This statement reflected the growing sentiment that Scott’s indecision was affecting the dynamic in the Love Island All Stars villa. His ongoing doubts about his connection with Tina and the lack of clarity about his feelings led to his eventual decision to leave.

Scott’s departure and final words

The next morning, Scott gathered the Islanders around the firepit to announce his decision to leave.

"I don't want this to be sad because I've had the best time ever, but I've made the decision to leave and I think it's the right time," Scott announced to the group.

He emphasized that his decision was not a negative one, adding,

"I don't want everyone to be sad, I'm in a good place about it."

His departure was met with a mix of reactions from the Islanders, some expressing understanding, while others were left in shock by his decision.

In his final moments in the Love Island All Stars villa, Scott took time to acknowledge the relationships he had formed, stating,

"I've had the best time ever. Every single one of you is amazing."

Don't miss a moment of the drama—Love Island All Stars airs on ITV2 and streams on ITVX. Tune in to catch all the latest twists and turns!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback