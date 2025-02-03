"I'm riddled in guilt"— Love Island All Stars' Elma shares regret with Luca over sending Kaz home

In the latest episode of Love Island All Stars which aired on February 2, 2025, Elma expressed deep regret over sending Kaz home during a recent elimination.

"It's just like for me I'm riddled in guilt that I've took away something because it's annoying me," she said to Luca.

Elma’s feelings of guilt came after Scott, who was previously involved in the situation, broke up with his partner Tina, leaving Elma reflecting on her decision. This emotional moment followed a tense recoupling, where Scott chose Tina despite their growing issues, leading to further complications within the Love Island All Stars villa.

Trending

Elma confronts her regret on Kaz's exit from Love Island All Stars

Elma opens up about her guilt

Elma's conversation with Luca began with her addressing the decision to eliminate Kaz from the Love Island All Stars villa, a move that now weighed heavily on her.

"Can you understand why it would be frustrating for me though?" Elma asked Luca.

She emphasized the emotional conflict she was facing. She highlighted her feelings of guilt, particularly in the context of Kaz, who had become a close friend. She underscored her frustration with the outcome of the elimination.

"I just think it's a liberty because we sent her home— Kaz— we sent her home," she said.

Luca acknowledged Elma’s struggle, pointing out that her attachment to Kaz made the decision even more difficult.

"I know that's why like a lot was in your head 'cause Kaz is your mate and it felt like you done it wrong at the time," Luca remarked.

Despite his reassurance, Elma remained upset, her emotions conflicted about the elimination.

The strain of the situation

As tensions rose on Love Island All Stars, Scott joined the conversation, sensing the growing frustration. Elma made it clear that the situation had affected her.

"I'm just frustrated when we had to choose who to send home... we ran with that decision based on the fact that you were still getting on completely fine again," she said.

She felt that their decision had been based on incomplete information, as Scott had already recognized issues in his relationship with Tina that led to their eventual breakup. Scott shared his side, explaining that he had been upfront about his feelings, though it wasn’t an easy conversation.

"I tried to be honest straight away... I said listen and even sat down with Tina... I really like spending time with you but I'm just not fully in it," Scott explained.

Despite his efforts to communicate honestly, Elma's frustration remained evident, and she questioned his actions. Seeking clarity on his intentions, she asked,

"What are you looking for, Scott?"

Scott’s perspective and Elma’s continued frustration

In an attempt to clarify his actions, Scott expressed the difficulty of his position, emphasizing that he was not willing to stay in a relationship for the sake of convenience.

"I could've easily stayed with her the whole way through... but that for the experience it's actually insanity for me," Scott stated.

He underscored that while staying in the relationship might have seemed easier, it wouldn’t have been fair to either of them. However, Elma remained unsatisfied with Scott’s explanation, feeling as though she had been misled.

"No, because I feel like I'm being blindsided by Scott," she said.

Despite their conversation, Elma's frustration with the situation didn’t seem to ease, and she expressed her dissatisfaction with how things were unfolding.

As the conversation came to a close on Love Island All Stars, Scott reiterated that he understood the frustrations but requested the opportunity to fix things with Tina. Elma, still upset, reminded Scott that it was ultimately his responsibility to address the situation with Tina.

"I'm sorry, Elms, don't apologize... apologize to Tina," Elma said.

Tune in to Love Island All Stars on ITV2 and stream it on ITVX to catch all the drama and emotions unfolding in the villa.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback