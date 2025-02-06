⁠"The public is messy"— Love Island: All Stars fans react to Luca and Samie being coupled up

Love Island: All Stars season 2 saw its latest recoupling ceremony in Wednesday's episode of the ITV reality show. The ceremony took place in light of the latest bombshells — Samie and Chuggs' entry into the villa, however, a text message informed them that they would not be in charge of who they chose. Instead, their partners were decided by who the public voted for them to be with.

Chuggs was coupled up with Danielle, while the audience chose Luca for Samie. Grace, Samie, and Luca were upset by the results, Grace called the results "f*cking predictable" and told Luca that he couldn't do anything about it.

Fans of the ITV reality show chimed in on the recoupling ceremony on social media. One person wrote on X:

"Everyone saying “The public can see something we can’t” after they coupled Luca and Samie together. Lmao no the public is messy."

"Grace deffo said we the public were stupid for “voting last night” to put Luca and Samie together. I agree but she’s not allowed to shame US on public tv!" a fan commented.

"Samie we haven’t put you with Luca bc we’re seeing something you’re not, we’ve put you with Luca to cause chaos these people know how the show works and haven’t realise the public don’t vote on feeling they vote on chaos idiots man," a tweet read.

Fans of Love Island: All Stars season 2 noted that the public liked to "sh*t stir":

"No Samie, Luca was chosen coz the public like to shit stir. End of. Actually it was prob the producers that fixed it. Poor Grace. So out of order," a person wrote.

"The public is actually bad mind. How you gonna put Samie and Luca together? Like all jokes aside, it’s not nice to see," a fan commented.

"Wait so the same public who shamed Luca for kissing Samie then voted that he couples up with her? You lot love drama huh," a tweet read.

Fans of Love Island: All Stars season 2 further said:

"YES!!! Thank you public. Let’s hope Luca enjoys the space from Grace & embraces getting to know Samie," a person wrote.

"What if after all this the public votes Luca to pair up with Samie. Lolllllllllllll (but also cause I rate so much. If it happens I just hope she isn’t dumped," a fan commented.

"He was shaking next to me"— Grace chimes in on Luca's demeanor during the latest Love Island: All Stars season 2 recoupling ceremony

In Love Island: All Stars season 2 episode 23, the islanders were informed about the next recoupling ceremony that was set to find partners for the latest bombshells of the show.

However, as a text message told them, the public would decide who they should be coupled up with. For Chuggs, the public voted for Danielle Sellers, and for Samie Elishi, they paired her up with Luca.

Luca kissed Grace and stood by Samie's side while several female Love Island: All Stars season 2 islanders asked Grace if she was okay.

"Not really," she whispered.

As the group dispersed, Grace called the decisions predictable and hugged Luca. She assured him it was okay because he didn't have a say in the matter. Harriet, Ronnie, Luca, and Grace embraced in a group hug as they assured each other everything was fine.

"Yeah, I'm just going to miss him in bed. He was shaking next to me, like, shaking," Grace said.

Meanwhile, Samie was upset as well but noted that the public probably saw something the islanders didn't see, which is why they voted for her and Luca to couple up together.

Fans of Love Island: All Stars season 2 termed the decision "messy" online.

Fans can stream episodes of the dating reality show on ITVX.

