⁠"Uncalled for"— Love Island: All Stars fans react to Grace snapping at Omar

In Love Island: All Stars season 2's latest episode, which dropped on Wednesday, February 5, 2025, on ITV, a game of 'Spin the Bottle' caused tension between multiple islanders.

After Luca's walkout in the previous episode, Grace expressed her frustrations with her partner and Omar asked her to stop talking about it. He told her he wasn't trying to be disrespectful, but the latter snapped at him and told him he was.

Fans of the reality show commented on Grace and Omar's argument online and criticized the way she spoke to him.

Love Island: All stars fans divided by Grace's behavior (Image via X/ @mindironalia)

"Grace had every reason last night to snap at Luca but snapping at Omar was uncalled for. I know she get her wires crossed but I didn’t like that ngl," one person wrote on X.

Trending

"The fact that ALOT of people are saying it’s acceptable the way Grace spoke to Luca and Omar is mad coz if any of those guys spoke to a woman like that it would be war! Regardless of her gender nobody should have spoken the way she did!" a fan commented.

"She could’ve had the conversation in private with the other girl…everyone was preview to their convo. Also he said he’s not being disrespectful…not that she is. She’s just heated cause her man will be stolen lol," a tweet read.

Some fans of Love Island: All Stars season 2 defended Grace online:

"Why did Omar insert himself in this problem that has nothing to do with him? Plus, he did say grace was being disrespectful, but I think he meant to him because she said "shut the f up" to him. BUT, she would not have asked him to shut up if he just stayed out of it..." a person wrote.

"lol please y’all don’t act like if you’re ticked about something and someone out of nowhere tells you to stop talking you’ll not react like please let’s be fr now… he had no business getting involved please Tina asked her a question," a fan commented.

"If I was Grace I’d be throwing hands right about now at everyone in that Villa! First Luca, then Omar & the girls… bruh how is she the villain for standing up for herself. Just because she’s argumentative rather than fake crying like Ekin," a tweet read.

Fans of Love Island: All Stars season 2 further said:

"Grace standing her ground and not letting luca OR omar disrespect her and her boundaries??? MORE PLEASEEE," a person wrote.

"now y’all gonna act like grace was wrong for telling omar to be quiet when he said it to her first cause you guys hate outspoken women esp when they give men the same energy," a fan commented.

Omar and Grace clash after Luca's walk-off in Love Island: All Stars season 2 episode 23

In Wednesday's episode of Love Island: All Stars season 2, which was aired on February 5, 2025, the aftermath of Luca kissing Samie during 'Spin the Bottle' played out.

While speaking to Tina, Grace said that Luca was "so sensitive," and if she had done what he did, he would be upset. Omar interrupted the conversation and "begged" the islanders not to talk about it anymore. Grace asked him to shut up and he explained he wasn't being disrespectful but the female islander felt differently.

"I'm speaking," Grace said.

The Love Island: All Stars season 2 bombshell asked her why she was being disrespectful towards him when he wasn't, and Grace said Omar had told her she was being disrespectful.

Omar told her he never said that, and asked her to "stop being silly." She asked him to "shut up" once again, and Omar told her not to speak to her that way and called her rude. Grace told him the situation had nothing to do with him and the male bombshell explained he wanted the game to continue.

He told her that she had to spoil the mood and Grace retaliated that she was asked a question and simply responded.

"Omar, shut your mouth, man," Grace said.

Fans of the reality show commented on the argument online and were divided by Grace's behavior towards Omar.

Fans can stream episodes of Love Island: All Stars season 2 on ITVX.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback