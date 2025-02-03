"Poor Danielle"— Love Island: All stars fans react to Curtis coupling up with Ekin-Su

Love Island: All Stars season 2 released episode 8 on February 2, 2025. The segment saw the cast members choose their new partners and while some stuck to their previous partners, others coupled up with new people in light of the new bombshells entering the villa.

The last two episodes saw Curtis and Ekin-Su and odds after Danielle's entry into the villa. However, when it came to making a choice, the male islander picked Ekin-Su to couple up with in Sunday's episode of the ITV show.

Fans of Love Island: All Stars season 2 chimed in on the latest recoupling ceremony online and criticized Curtis for picking Ekin-Su. One person wrote on X:

"Curtis is absolutely petrified of Ekin, poor Danielle."

"I think both Ekin and Curtis are f*cking up this situation. Ekin is overreacting and causing Curtis to step away. Curtis is not being up front that he doesn't want to be closed off. He's interested in the new girl but doesn't want to just say it," a fan commented.

"Curtis is looking like he made a mistake!! If he wanted Danielle he could have chosen her!! Cos Ekin was done with him!!" a tweet read.

Fans of Love Island: All Stars season 2 called the couple "batsh*t crazy":

"Unpopular opinion but I think Ekin su and Curtis are both so batsh*t crazy that they actually belong together. Also I think Danielle targeted Ekin, she knew what she was doing," a person wrote.

"I was blaming Ekin this entire time, but although part of the problem is her…Curtis is an even BIGGER problem. He’s still the same person from season 5…it’s giving disingenuous game player," a fan commented.

"Ekin su and Curtis are indeed weirdos and once again Curtis felt like Ekin su was the easier option to not upset the villa when you're really just doing everybody a disservice," a tweet read.

Fans of Love Island: All Stars season 2 further said:

"Why did Curtis tell Ekin twice at the firepit after "I took a huge risk picking you when you told me you never wanted to speak to me again". This man put these women through all this and now is looking for a thank you or applause for this "risk"" a person wrote.

"Curtis isn’t all there , why are people like laughing at him and normalising this behaviour ? He’s very odd and him and Ekin are perfect for eachother this is very strange to watch," a fan commented.

"Going to go with my heart"— Love Island: All Stars season 2 star Curtis picks Ekin-Su over Danielle

In Love Island: All Stars season 2 episode 20, the islanders gathered around the firepit to select their new partners. Curtis, who was previously paired up with Ekin-Su but had also expressed interest in Danielle had to choose between Tina, Ekin-Su, and Danielle about who he wanted to couple up with.

Ahead of making his decision, he said:

"I'm going to go with my heart and with my gut."

The Love Island: All Stars season 2 cast member said that the person he was going to pick was Ekin-Su. As the female islander walked over to him, Tina asked Danielle whether she was okay while the couple kissed. Curtis told Ekin-Su he didn't think she was going to kiss him while others wondered why Curtis picked Ekin.

Gabby said Curtis needed to "sort" things out and Curtis asked Ekin if she was shocked by his decision. She nodded yes, while Harriet asked what she had missed.

"I really like you. I told you that from day one. I f*cked up and I'll tell you the truth and I'm sorry," Curtis said to Ekin.

Fans commented on Curtis picking Ekin-Su online and felt bad for Danielle.

Episodes of Love Island: All Stars season 2 can be streamed on ITVX.

