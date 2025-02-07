"The chemistry is chemistring" — Love Island: All Stars fans react to Catherine and Omar discussing future plans

Love Island: All Stars season 2 released episode 25 on February 6, 2025. The segment saw Catherine and Omar discuss future plans while enjoying quality time together. Omar confessed he looked forward to going on dates with Catherine after the show ended, whereas Catherine suggested that they "merge" their friends and family to see how well they paired.

"I feel like getting back home, spending time with you would be really nice," Omar said.

Catherine admitted that Omar's company transformed her experience inside the villa. She stated it made her "glow" and feel a certain way that she could not put into words. The Love Island: All Stars cast member was pleased with their steady pace and blooming chemistry, saying they grew "closer and closer" with each passing day.

Catherine confessed she was scared of losing Omar to Samie in the previous episode since the decision to select a partner for the newcomer was left to the public. However, Catherine's worries were put to rest when the votes paired Samie with Luca. Omar assured Catherine she had nothing to worry about since they were together.

"I'm happy to be here with you," Omar added.

Love Island: All Stars fans took to X to comment on Catherine and Omar's conversation. While many complimented their connection, others hoped the couple would get more screen time.

A Love Island: All Stars fan comments on Catherine and Omar's conversation (Image via X/@Symply_Queenb)

"Finally a scene with Catherine and Omar. The chemistry is chemistring They are already making plans for outside the show," a fan wrote.

"Catherine and Omar talking about life on the outside. WE LOVE TO HEAR IT," another fan commented.

"Catherine and Omar are soo cute talking about the outside," a netizen tweeted.

Many Love Island: All Stars fans appreciated Catherine and Omar's chemistry.

"Catherine and Omar are already talking about being together on the outside! Give my winners the 50k already, Thank ya," a user reacted.

"First off I will give the @LoveIsland producers their 2's coz we finally got a conversation between Catherine & Omar And it so happens that they are already talking about the outside & merging their families together love it!" a person commented.

"Catherine and Omar are talking meeting each other’s families they are getting married you guys," another fan wrote.

"Catherine and Omar talking about life outside love to hear it," one user posted.

However, other Love Island: All Stars fans were unhappy with screen time given to the pair.

"This episode is so dead, WEE NEED CATHERINE AND OMAR SCREENTIME NEEEEOOWWWW," a person reacted.

"Catherine and Omar airtime! They’ve grown so much omg I feel like we’ve missed so many chapters. The producers are robbing us!" another netizen commented.

Love Island: All Stars season 2: Catherine kisses Omar and smashes a pie on Curtis' face

Later in the Love Island: All Stars episode, the cast members participated in a Sn*g, Marry, Pie game, where each islander had to choose who they would kiss, marry and throw a pie at. Catherine was up first and kissed her partner, Omar. While explaining her choice, she confessed she did not want to kiss anyone else and added that she was enjoying her time with him.

The Love Island: All Stars cast member then went down on one knee and put a ring on Sammy's finger, picking him as the islander she would marry. Catherine explained she chose him because he made her "bestie," referring to Elma, "very happy."

Soon after, Catherine returned with a pie and smashed it on Curtis' face, surprising his partner, Ekin-Su. While justifying her decision, she said:

"The reason I've decided to pie you, obviously I've moved past with the whole Ekin and Danielle situation but I feel like I don't like a man that goes back on his words, and yeah, but you know, I love you."

While speaking to the cameras, Curtis claimed Catherine nearly took him off his feet with the pie. However, he said he expected it and did not take it personally.

Love Island: All Stars season 2 is available to stream on ITVX.

