"Very unserious" — Love Island: All Stars fans react to Catherine comforting Samie

Love Island: All Stars season 2 released episode 24 on February 5, 2025. The segment featured yet another recoupling ceremony that left the villa polarized. The public voted Samie to couple up with Grace's partner, Luca. Knowing Luca fancied Grace, Samie broke down after the ceremony, unsure about her position in the villa. Catherine checked in and comforted her, assuring her it was not her fault.

"Put yourself first. I want you to prioritize the girl that's in there," Catherine said.

Elma accompanied Catherine to console Samie after the recoupling. Both islanders assured the newcomer that the outcome was not her fault since the decision rested in the hands of the public. Samie believed viewers voted her to be with Luca because they saw "something" between them. Catherine agreed and claimed the rest did not want to acknowledge that.

Trending

Catherine noted that Luca was "on edge" and careful with his words because he did not want to upset anyone, which she believed was "the problem." She stated that Luca had his "back up" because of Grace and urged Samie not to stress about the situation. When Samie said she felt bad for them, Catherine asked her to put her feelings first.

Love Island: All Stars fans took to X to comment on Catherine's conversation with Samie. While some were surprised to see her console Samie, others defended her, saying she did nothing wrong.

Expand Tweet

"Catherine is very unserious for comforting Samie," a fan wrote.

"People are calling Catherine a snake for … consoling Samie? Please," another fan commented.

"and calling catherine two faced? catherine knows samie isn’t being treated nice in this sitch, she knows she’s a bombshell. can’t blame the girl for being real," a netizen tweeted.

Love Island: All Stars fans considered Catherine to be Grace's friend. As a result, they were displeased to see her comfort Samie when Grace was upset at the same time.

"nah this villa is killing me i thought catherine and grace were close and shes consoling sammie," a user reacted.

"Catherine.. isnt Grace your best friend in the villa? Her man just got took and you’re up there with Sammie," a person commented.

"oh sammie please wrap up the crocodile tears. AND CATHERINE WHATS GOING ON?!?! i thought u and gracie were girls im lost," another fan wrote.

Other Love Island: All Stars fans disagreed with the criticism directed toward Catherine.

"So Catherine is fake because she’s comforting a girl crying who hasn’t done anything to anyone??? Y’all are weirdosss," one user posted.

"What do you guys want from Catherine coz I don't get, you want her to go to war for Grace or something. She was just consoling Sammie cause no one seems to care about her feelings in all this so let's not deepen things abeg CatherineX50k thank you!" a person reacted.

"Ekin spent the entire day egging the situation on and Catherine comforted Sammie but it’s Catherine that you hate every day," another commented.

"He's avoiding me like the plague" — Love Island: All Stars cast member Samie comments on Luca's behavior with her

Earlier in the Love Island: All Stars episode, Samie sat down with Ekin-Su, Gabby, and Danielle to share her opinion of Luca. When Ekin-Su asked the newcomer how she felt when Luca kissed her during the Spin the Bottle game, she confessed she was not surprised. However, Samie was shocked Luca did not "cop out."

She revealed Luca came to her after the game to tell her he was "all for Grace" and uninterested in pursuing her romantically. However, the female islanders struggled to believe that. Gabby believed Luca kissed Samie "for a reason." Ekin-Su said he could have picked anyone and "pecked" them on the cheek if he wanted to.

"I know but, like, I'm not getting that vibe. He's avoiding me like the plague," Samie said.

Gabby assumed Luca avoided Samie because the more he stayed around her, the more he would fancy her. Ekin-Su expressed a similar sentiment, saying Luca had changed ever since Samie entered the villa.

Things took a turn after the public voted the Love Island: All Stars "bombshell" (newcomer) to couple up with Luca. Knowing he was uninterested in pursuing her romantically, Samie felt apprehensive about their equation.

Love Island: All Stars season 2 is available to stream on ITVX.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback