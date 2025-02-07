"Such a sensitive baby" — Love Island: All Stars fans criticize Luca for flicking the pie back at Harriett

On February 6, 2025, Love Island: All Stars Season 2 released Episode 25 which showcased the cast members playing 'Sn*g, Marry or Pie.' When it was Harriett's turn to play, she smashed a pie in Luca's face. Luca was not particularly pleased with Harriett's decision and flicked some of the pie back at her in retaliation.

"Good shot, wasn't it?" he said.

Harriett gave the pie to Luca, calling him out for kissing another girl while coupled up with her "best friend," Grace. The reasoning did not convince Luca, who threw the pie's cream at Harriett.

Harriett walked away, calling him a "loser" for getting back at her. While speaking to the cameras, Luca explained himself, saying he expected to hear her opinion instead of watching her stand up for Grace.

Trending

Love Island: All Stars fans took to X to comment on Luca's behavior during the game. While many criticized him for flicking the pie back at Harriett, others claimed Luca had started showing his genuine self.

A Love Island: All Stars fan reacts to Luca's behavior during the game (Image via X/@sanaravishing)

"LUCA THROWING THE PIE BACK AT HARRIET??? He’s such a sensitive baby like every little thing he gets angry about he needs to grow up," a fan wrote.

"Luca has issues wdym u can’t take a pie from harriet," another fan commented.

"Luca throwing the cream at Harriet his real personality is coming out," a netizen tweeted.

Love Island: All Stars fans disapproved of Luca's actions during the game.

"Luca is just so corny to me like why would u flick the pie back on Harriett.. he’s so childish. I’ve been over him since he pulled that s**t with Scott and Danielle then had the nerve to cry after grow up," a user reacted.

"Luca throwing the cream back at Harriet just shows how little he has actually changed. But you lot fell for his whoa is me act," a person commented.

"luca is actually a child for doing that to harriett, if i was grace that would give me the ick considering that’s her bestfriend he’s disrespecting," another fan wrote.

"i literally hated Luca's attitude towards harriett so much, like she's practically the only one supporting you mate," one user posted.

Other Love Island: All Stars fans expressed a similar sentiment.

"Sorry Luca is a loser for flicking that pie back at Harriet. Sorry this boy has no control over his emotions. Because why are you in your feelings over that?" a person reacted.

"You guys always say Luca has grown but he still treats the women that he's not coupled up with like s**t because throwing the cream back at Harriett was unnecessary," a netizen commented.

Love Island: All Stars Season 2 Episode 25: Harriett kisses Ronnie and marries Omar

Thursday's episode of Love Island: All Stars saw Harriett kiss her partner, Ronnie, during the game. While explaining her choice, she said she did not want to kiss any other man in the villa and praised Ronnie for showing "more and more" of himself each day.

"I'm so happy with the way it's going. So, I'm gonna kiss you forever," she said.

The Love Island: All Stars cast member then went down on one knee in front of Catherine's partner, Omar, choosing him to be the islander she would marry. She praised him for how he treated Catherine and stated that he harbored qualities a woman would be lucky to have.

She then gave the pie to Luca, who flicked its cream back at her. Luca's actions upset his former partner, Grace, who said it was "annoying" when he did "s**t like that."

All the male islanders, but the villa's latest "bombshell" (newcomer), Chuggs, received a pie from the women, if not more. Curtis received it twice, once from Catherine and then again from Danielle. Likewise, Casey got two pies smashed in his face, the first from Tina, and the second from Ekin-Su.

Love Island: All Stars Season 2 is available to stream on ITVX.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback