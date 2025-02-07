"Unnecessary" — Love Island: All Stars fans react to Grace smashing a pie on Omar's face

Love Island: All Stars Season 2 returned with a new episode on February 6, 2025. The segment saw the islanders participate in a game of 'Sn*g, Marry, or Pie' during which Grace smashed a pie on Omar's face. While giving her reason for choosing him, Grace said:

"I just feel like you got a little bit cocky to me the other day when it wasn't really needed when we were playing 'Spin the Bottle' so, that is why I am pieing you today."

As she walked away, she added:

"Shut up when I'm speaking to you."

In Episode 23, Grace and Omar had a heated altercation after Luca left the 'Spin the Bottle' game midway. Grace complained to Tina about Luca's sensitive behavior, claiming he would be upset with her if she did what he had done, referring to the drama surrounding him and Samie. At that point, Omar asked Grace to stop talking about it which irked her.

Trending

The latest segment saw Grace throw a pie at Omar for his behavior in the previous episode. Love Island: All Stars fans were unimpressed by Grace's treatment of Omar. While some criticized her, others sympathized with Omar.

A Love Island: All Stars fan reacts to Grace's treatment of Omar (Image via X/@shereignnnn)

"Grace I’m sorry I love you girl but leave Omar alone, that pie was unnecessary," a fan wrote.

"Yep I didn’t like Grace pie-ing Omar," another fan commented.

"Grace, that’s not how that situation went tho…. She should’ve stood d in-front of Omar and pied HERSELF and said sorry for catching an attitude with him yesterday!!!!" a netizen tweeted.

Many Love Island: All Stars fans disapproved of Grace giving the pie to Omar.

"Grace being salty and pieing Omar Hope she won’t get mad when he retaliates," a user reacted.

"Grace telling omar to shut up again and pieing him. Shes just f**king rude," a person commented.

"Grace is kinda weird for pieing Omar likeeee you should’ve pied Luca bc he’s one kissing other girls,,," another fan wrote.

"Grace really pied Omar when she was fully in the wrong in that situation...ok babe," one user posted.

In contrast, some Love Island: All Stars fans supported Grace, saying her actions were justified.

"Omar was rude to grace so she rightfully pied him? why are people acting like it was unprovoked," a person reacted.

"I don't even understand why some viewers are mad Omar was pied. Who did u expect grace to pie after what happened last night," another netizen commented.

Love Island: All Stars Season 2: Grace kisses Luca and marries Ronnie

Episode 25 saw the islanders play 'Sn*g, Marry or Pie,' where each had to select one person to kiss, one to marry, and another to throw a pie at. Thursday's segment showcased the female cast members announcing their choices while the men waited in line, hoping to avoid getting a pie in their faces.

Unfortunately for Catherine's partner, Omar, the situation did not play in his favor. Grace gave him the pie, criticizing his behavior in the previous episode. The Love Island: All Stars cast member's decision caught Omar by surprise, however, he accepted it and added, "Fair enough."

Grace kissed her former partner, Luca, and explained her choice, saying:

"I have sn*gged this boy because it is you and only you."

She then knelt before Ronnie, asking him to marry her because he treated her best friend, Harriett, "like a princess." The episode ended when it was Samie's turn to play the game. Samie had recently coupled up with Luca, stirring dynamics between Grace and him. While the islanders wondered who she would kiss, Luca worried about Grace's reaction if Samie chose him.

Love Island: All Stars Season 2 is available to stream on ITVX.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback