"Get a grip"— Love Island: All Stars fans criticize Elma's argument with Ekin

In Love Island: All Stars season 2 episode 26, Ekin-Su approached Elma to have a conversation with her in an attempt to resolve their issues. The cast member asked why she couldn't let go of what happened during the Heart Rate Challenge. Elma said she felt disrespected when Ekin kissed her partner, Sammy during the challenge.

She further said she would never do that to her as her friend and it wasn't easy for her to let go off things easily. Ekin apologized and Elma noted she didn't need her to apologize but needed her to understand there was a problem.

Fans of Love Island: All Stars season 2 commented on Elma and Ekin-Su's argument and criticized Elma for not being able to let go. One person wrote on X:

"Nah Elma needs to get a grip… it’s not like she has been into Sammy for that long. She’s giving insecure and obssesive bro."

"Elma is in the wrong for her comments the previous night. Nasty bully like behaviour. He lied her cause he wanted to. He did a nice thing by going over to make sure she was ok. Then for her to say don’t apologies. In front of her like she isn’t there. Not nice," a fan commented.

"Elma definitely needs to be humbled but Ekin shouldn’t have kissed Sammy. She did it on purpose and I get Elon’s frustration with it," a tweet read.

Fans of Love Island: All Stars season 2 felt Elma shouldn't have said she forgave Ekin previously if she hadn't.

"I just haate people who say "I forgive you" while actually holding the biggest grudge and just waiting to pay you back. Like just "stand on business" and be real - and say no you crossed a line we gonna be civil, but not friends. I hate the fake BS of pretending all is good," a person wrote.

"Ekin why are you letting her gaslight you? I'm even more angry at Ekin for coming to apologise again after that rude behaviour making Elma feel important nah," a fan commented.

"I’m not a fan of Ekin but Elma that was such a childish. Ekin kisses Sammy just for fun. Sammy is a boy for Ekin. Let’s get dump Elma next," a tweet read.

"Will Ekin stop doing the absolute most to be centre of attention? I wouldn’t forgive her either. She literally just said don’t kiss Sammy she did it cause she knew it. I’d get a reaction, her friends’s feelings didn’t even come into it," a person wrote.

"Never liked Elma; unsure as to why she was voted most popular girl. Emotionally immature, desperate (falls in love after an hour) and needy. Go soon," a fan commented.

"I don't need you to keep being sorry"— Elma talks to Ekin about their friendship in Love Island: All Stars season 2 episode 26

In Love Island: All Stars season 2 episode 26, the day after the Snog, Mary, Pie challenge, Elma and Ekin-Su attempted to resolve their issues. As they started to talk, Ekin asked what the problem between them was and implied that the islander was still upset by Ekin kissing her partner, Sammy during the Heartrate challenge.

Elma said she believed her and Ekin-Su friendship was "so strong" and solid and by kissing Sammy, the latter disrespected her. She added that for the islander, it may be "just a game" but it hurt Elma's feelings. The Love Island: All Stars season 2 islander added that she would never upset Ekin the way she upset her if she knew her friend was "sensitive."

Elma further said she couldn't let go of things easily and Ekin once again apologized for kissing Sammy.

"I don't need you to keep being sorry but when I have to start second guessing my friends, that's when it becomes a problem," Elma added.

Fans of Love Island: All Stars season 2 commented on the conversation online and criticized Elma for not being able to forgive Ekin.

Tune in on Sunday to watch a brand new episode of Love Island: All Stars season 2 on ITV.

