⁠"Simp 1000%"— Love Island: All stars fans divided by Luca picking Grace over Samie

Love Island: All Stars season 2 episode 26 released on February 7, 2025, on ITV. The episode saw the cast members participate in another recoupling ceremony during which the male islanders had the choice to pick their partners.

Luca, who was paired up with bombshell Samie after the public vote, acknowledged that the past couple of days had been difficult and said he never wanted to hurt Grace again. He picked Grace as his partner and fans chimed in on the same online. One person wrote on X:

"Luca Is A Simp 1000%"

Expand Tweet

Trending

"I like them together. He’s already said he finds talking about his emotions hard so I thought this was really genuine and him trying to show how much he likes her. I don’t think either of them expected to fall for each other the way they have, be happy for people," a fan commented.

"People are pmo with this narrative that Luca still wants Samie, as if you guys didn’t hear his speech to Grace. Just say y’all are delusional like Samie and go," a tweet read.

Fans of Love Island: All Stars season 2 were divided by Luca's recoupling speech:

"Luca is such a lover boy, i love that for grace," a person wrote.

"This whole Grace is forcing Luca to be with her narrative is so lame please like the man likes her very much let it go ! Like idk how is so hard to understand anyway Grace is not only gorgeous but the way she carries herself got him wrapped around her finger," a fan commented.

"Luca and Grace are really into each other…who would’ve have thought getting to know someone for 3 weeks would weight more than an Instagram dm like it’s crazy !" a tweet read.

Fans of Love Island: All Stars season 2 further said:

"Hope you’re happy Luca and Grace. I really don’t like Luca. All he’s been speaking about is wishing Samie could come in, she did, he kissed her and then backed off cause he was scared of Grace," a person wrote.

"grace basically scared luca into not exploring a connection didn’t even let him and sabotaged samies experience," a fan commented.

"I was instantly attracted to her"— Luca couples up with Grace in Love Island: All Stars season 2's latest episode

In Love Island: All Stars season 2 episode 26, the islanders received a text message asking them to gather around the fire pit. The message further revealed that it was time for another recoupling ceremony and that the power lay in the male islanders' hands.

Luca and Grace reunited after he delivered a heartwarming speech. Earlier, the two had briefly parted ways after the audience paired the male Love Island: All Stars season 2 star with bombshell Samie. Ahead of revealing his decision, Luca said that the last few days hadn't been easy. However, the only thing that hadn't changed for him was how he felt about Grace.

"Everyone knew I was instantly attracted to her but what's made me fall for you is what I've found out about you and inside you," Luca said.

The Love Island: All Stars season 2 islander added that he hadn't felt deeply about another person in the past couple of years and was grateful to her for making him believe in "all this" again. Luca recalled seeing Grace upset due to his actions and said that he realized that he would do anything to ensure that would never happen.

He revealed he wanted to pair with Grace, which left Sammie without a partner in the show. The new bombshell along with Danielle, were dumped from the villa.

Fans of Love Island: All Stars season 2 commented on Luca's recoupling speech online and were conflicted by it.

Love Island: All Stars season 2 will air its next episode on Sunday, February 9, 2025, on ITV.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback