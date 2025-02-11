"Move on" — Temptation Island: Spain fans react to cast watching Anita's clips as "Montoya Por Favor" trends

Temptation Island: Spain returned with a new episode on Monday, February 10, 2025. The segment saw the male cast members watch a video of José Carlos Montoya's partner, Anita cheating on Montoya by getting intimate with co-star Manuel. Montoya was barred from watching the clip since in the previous episode he broke the rules by making his way to the women's villa.

Last week's episode, where Anita's infidelity was revealed to Montoya, took the internet by storm, giving rise to the trending meme, "Montoya, Por Favor" (Montoya, please). Those words were spoken by host Sandra Barneda when she attempted to stop Montoya from running to Anita in the women's camp.

"Montoya, Por Favor," she said.

Monday's segment saw the continuation of the drama as more videos of Anita's actions were shown to the cast members. Although Montoya could not watch it, he could hear Anita's conversation with Manuel. The footage showcased Anita not only getting intimate with Manuel but also confessing she loved him "a little."

Montoya's co-stars told him they saw an "unrepented Anita," who showed no consideration for his feelings. Eros stated Anita's actions disgusted him so much he could not watch it. Temptation Island: Spain fans took to X to express their views on the fiasco. While many said Montoya deserved better, others wished he would move on from Anita.

"aight bro you can’t do all that crashing out to be fiening over the same girl, move on," a fan wrote.

"this is traumatizing me and im not even montoya," another fan commented.

"D*mn it Montoya, for the sake of men all over the world don’t go back to her!" a netizen tweeted.

Many fans of Temptation Island: Spain sympathized with Montoya, saying he deserved better.

"Montoya is down bad—he deserves better. But the thing is, he’ll still want Anita and not in a healthy way---to validate the dysfunction within him," a user reacted.

"MONTOYA!!!!!!!!! THE U.S CRIES FOR YOU!!!!!!!" a person commented.

"They gonna pay for his therapy after this? Gym membership?? Gun license?? SOMETHING," another fan wrote.

"why does he have to be the only one to go through this?" one user posted.

Other fans of Temptation Island: Spain expressed a similar sentiment.

"Anita might be the most wicked woman I’ve had the displeasure of seeing in the big screen. All that begging and crying of Montoya, she dgaf," a person reacted.

"so this is another clip of the same thing? because why is he being forced to sit through this nasty stuff again, i am so disgusted," another netizen commented.

"What we all expected" — Temptation Island: Spain star Joel comments on Anita's infidelity

Montoya believed he had seen it all and claimed nothing more could surprise him. While he prepared himself to watch the clips, Sandra revealed he would not be allowed to since he had broken the villa's rules. He told his co-stars to "enjoy the movie" and stepped away from the screen.

The Temptation Island: Spain cast members were allowed to narrate the incidents to Montoya. As they watched Anita and Mauel confess their feelings to one another and discuss intimate things, Montoya tried to maintain his composure, saying it did not matter anymore.

.When Sandra asked Joel to describe what he saw, he said:

"What we expected. An unrepented Anita. An Anita who is behind him all the time and they've ended up in bed."

Montoya was asked to look away another time. Meanwhile, the cast members continued watching the footage, which showcased Anita and Manuel banter using s*xual innuendos before getting physical.

Eros expressed a similar sentiment watching Anita and Manuel. He said:

"I just can't even see him, man. It disgusts me f**king to see it."

Temptation Island: Spain season 8 airs in Spain on Telecinco.

