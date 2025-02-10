"Make it make sense" — Love Island: All Stars fans react to Casey calling Luca and Grace "boring"

Love Island: All Stars season 2 aired episode 28 on February 9, 2025. It saw the cast members participate in a challenge called 'To Be Honest,' where they expressed their opinions of one another, stirring relationship dynamics. When asked to name the "most boring" couple, Casey nominated Grace and Luca. While explaining his choice, he said:

"In your couple, you spend a lot of time together... That's why I find you boring. Maybe take it as a compliment then."

Grace questioned Casey's opinion, asking him what they were supposed to do if not spend time together. Chuggs and Tina also nominated Luca and Grace, however, a majority voted for Chuggs and Tina, making them winners of the category.

Love Island: All Stars fans took to X to comment on Casey's justification. While many questioned his reasoning, others claimed Luca and Grace were an entertaining part of the show.

A Love Island: All Stars fan reacts to Casey's answer (Image via X/ @slxiving)

"Voting Luca and Grace as most boring when their argument saved this dying show…make it make sense," a fan wrote.

"It’s not friendship island it’s love island ofc Luca and Grace are gonna spend all their time together …that’s what they’re in the show for I mean …how does that make them boring ?" another fan commented.

"casey and chuggs voting grace and luca for boring couple and their reasoning is so unserious just because”because you guys are always together” maybe because they don’t want to hang around with your boring a**es they like being with each other leave them be," a netizen tweeted.

Many Love Island: All Stars fans struggled to understand Casey's justification for choosing Grace and Luca.

"casey saying luca and grace are a boring couple because they are always together…..are they not supposed to do that???" a user reacted.

"Still trying to understand voting Luca and Grace most boring and justifying “you two spend all time together”… did they sign up for #loveisland or the circus?" a person commented.

"How are Luca & Grace boring??? Especially after the last week," another fan wrote.

"Luca and Grace as boring when they just saved this whole szn?" one user posted.

Other Love Island: All Stars fans expressed a similar sentiment.

"Calling Grace and Luca boring when they’re the main couple of the season it’s crazy like….who do you think is giving this views babe," a person reacted.

"why’s casey talking about grace and luca being boring but him and gabby are irrelevant," another netizen commented.

"No surprise" — Love Island: All Stars cast member Luca nominates Chuggs and Tina as the most boring couple

Hosted by Chuggs and Tina, the challenge's first question asked the Love Island: All Stars cast members to disclose who was the "most boring" couple, according to them. Ronnie and Harriett went first and picked Chuggs and Tina, saying they had seen the chemistry of the other couples but not theirs.

"That's a boring answer," Chuggs retorted.

Omar and Catherine followed suit and nominated Chuggs and Tina. Casey and Gabby broke the pattern and selected Luca and Grace, irking Grace. Following them were Sammy and Elma, who also went with Chuggs and Tina. While explaining his choice, Sammy said he had not seen much happen between the two of them.

Luca and Grace expressed a similar sentiment as they nominated Chuggs and Tina.

"No surprise. Chuggs and Tina. I heard half your conversation yesterday and I was bored," Luca said.

Ekin-Su and Curtis joined the majority by choosing Chuggs and Tina. Meanwhile, Chuggs and Tina picked Grace and Luca, expressing a reason similar to Casey's. Luca countered, saying he spent his days talking to Grace because the rest were "boring." With five votes in their name, Chuggs and Tina won the title of the "most boring couple."

Love Island: All Stars season 2 is available to stream on ITVX.

