"Quite comical"— Love Island: All Stars fans react to Ekin-Su saying she doesn't need "clout"

Love Island: All Stars season 2 released episode 28 on February 9, 2025. The segment saw the islanders participate in a challenge called 'To Be Honest,' during which they shared their opinions of each other. When asked to name the couple "in it for the clout," Catherine and Omar nominated Ekin-Su and Curtis. Seeing that, Ekin-Su said:

"I'm not being funny but I don't need clout. I don't need clout."

Omar defended his answer by saying he respected her explanation, but had no one else to choose from. Meanwhile, other popular nominees in the category were Ronnie and Harriett, who previously appeared in the 2024 series of Love Island UK, and Casey and Gabby, since it was Casey's third time on the show. Ultimately, Casey and Gabby won the title by a majority.

Love Island: All Stars fans took to X to comment on Ekin-Su's reply. While some praised her for defending herself, many called her out for denying coming on the show for "clout," recalling all the shows she had already appeared on.

A Love Island: All Stars fan reacts to Ekin-Su's comment (Image via X/ @nandz7x)

"Eki saying she doesn’t need the clout but she’s been on reality show tour since her season was quite comical," a fan wrote.

"Ekin Su that has 4.2 million followers is the one that needs clout? Don’t make me laugh," a fan commented.

"Ekin su doesn’t need clout, you all talk about her for just breathing. She is the clout my dears," a netizen tweeted.

Some Love Island: All Stars fans applauded Ekin-Su's answer, claiming she did not need clout.

"ekin has an emmy award and people are saying she needs clout," a user reacted.

"'im not being funny i dont need clout' YESSSS EKIN SPOKEN LIKE A TRUE PREVIOUS WINNER UR SO RIGHT QUEEN," a person commented.

"“i don’t need clout” u tell him!! SHES EKIN SU HAVE U SEEN HER FOLLOWERS??" another fan wrote.

However, many Love Island: All Stars fans believed Ekin-Su was on the show for "clout" while pointing at her reality TV career, which featured appearances on Dancing On Ice (2023), The Traitors US (2024), and Celebrity Big Brother (2024).

"The only person that should have won the clout chaser is Ekin. That fool went on big brother telling them that love island is behind her and she doesn’t want to be associated with it," one user posted.

"Yet Ekin has been on several reality TV shows, returned to loveisland after winning and claiming she doesn't want to be associated with this show. If it's not clout, I don't know what else it is," a person reacted.

"To be fair Ekin going on BBUK, swearing you hate everything Love Island, to then come back on the show is giving clout chasing," another netizen commented.

Love Island: All Stars season 2: Ekin-Su and Curtis label Casey and Gabby as the "clout" chasing couple

Ronnie and Harriett were the first to choose and went with Casey and Gabby. Although Harriett believed they had coupled up for "clout," she said their connection became "genuine" over time. The explanation did not sit well with Casey, who criticized Harriett for returning to the villa after "six months."

Next up was Omar and Catherine, who nominated Ekin-Su and Curtis. Following them were Casey and Gabby, who chose Ronnie and Harriett. While explaining his choice, Casey said:

"I think Ronnie tried to get back with you outside of the show and you put it off, and then all of a sudden, you come back on the show."

The Love Island: All Stars cast member's comment offended Harriett, who got into a heated altercation with Casey, defending her participation.

Sammy nominated Chuggs and Tina, saying they kept trying to portray a connection for "clout," despite not having any. The next two Love Island: All Stars couples, Luca and Grace, as well as Ekin-Su and Curtis nominated Casey and Gabby, citing Casey's third time on the show as their primary reason.

Like Casey and Gabby, Tina and Chuggs nominated Ronnie and Harriett as the couple on the show for "clout." However, the nominees thought differently.

"It doesn't make no sense," Ronnie said.

Love Island: All Stars season 2 is available to stream on ITVX.

