"I'm done"— Temptation Island: Spain star's breakdown goes viral, "Montaya Por Favor" trends

Temptation Island: Spain, a Spanish reality show that is currently unavailable to stream in America. However, the show has taken the internet by storm as the events of a recent episode gave rise to a trending meme "Montaya, Por Favor."

The phrase translates to "Montaya, please," which was said by the host of the reality show, Sandra when José Carlos Montaya ran through the beach to meet his girlfriend, Anita, after seeing clips of her cheating on him. Upon reaching the villa, the cast member yelled at her. While he initially expressed how much he loved her, in a state of heightened emotions, the cast member criticized her actions.

"You f*cked up. I'm done!" Montoya yelled as Anita attempted to talk to him.

"You've outdone yourself!"— Anita clashes with Montoya during a recent episode of Temptation Island: Spain

In a recent episode of Temptation Island: Spain, or La Isla de las Tentaciones, the host Sandra Barneda showed José Carlos Montoya a clip of his girlfriend, Anita Williams. Upon discovering that she was cheating on him with a male cast member, Montoya got angry and started cussing at the screen.

As the clip progressed, he saw his girlfriend in bed with the man and lost his cool. He fled the scene and made his way to the villa women's villa while yelling how much he loved Anita. The host called out to him and pleaded with him to stay.

"Montoya, Por Favor," she said which translates to "Montaya, please."

When the distraught José Carlos reached the villa, several cast members held him back. He yelled that Anita would "always regret" her actions and that she had "destroyed" him." Moreover, he criticized the person she cheated on him with and called him a "dipshit" that couldn't read.

Anita heard the commotion outside and wondered if anyone was fighting. Meanwhile, Montoya continued yelling and several cast members shouted for Anita to come out. He yelled that the Temptation Island: Spain star had "f*cked up" and called her a "liar." He further said things were "beyond" her control now.

As Anita rushed towards her boyfriend, several cast members held her back. Montoya told her to "keep f*cking" the man. Anita asked her co-stars to let her go all while Montoya angrily walked towards the beach.

Anita got angry at Montoya about his choice of words and told him he had "no shame."

"You've outdone yourself. F*cking shameless, dude!" she yelled back.

Montoya lay on the beach and yelled, wondering why the Temptation Island: Spain reality star cheated on him. Anita yelled back noting that the reality star knew why she cheated. She told him he didn't "deserve a single tear" from her as the female cast members consoled her.

The host, Sandra rushed to Montoya and asked him what happened. He told her that he couldn't watch his partner do things to take "revenge." He further told the Temptation Island: Spain host that it was the last time he would act in such a manner.

Meanwhile, Anita told the other Temptation Island: Spain cast members that she could not believe she cried over Montoya and said that he was "putting up a show." She said he was the first one to "f*ck up."

"Montoya, I know you are going through a hard time," the host consoled him.

The male cast member stated he had to see the man take his partner to bed and didn't want to see her regret her actions. However, he said she confirmed that Anita wanted to get revenge for "Gabriela." He added that her actions "confirmed everything" he suspected.

Anita ran towards Montoya and hugged him, revealing that she wanted to be with him. She told him she wanted to leave the show while the host separated them for breaking the rules.

Episodes of Temptation Island: Spain are unavailable to stream in America, however, episodes of the same air in Spain on Telecinco.

